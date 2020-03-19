--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Jeremy Tolbert Assumes Executive VP Role at TEC

Thu March 19, 2020 - Southeast Edition #7
TEC


Jeremy Tolbert
Jeremy Tolbert

Tractor & Equipment Company (TEC) has appointed Jeremy Tolbert as its new executive vice president-product support, replacing Steve Day, who retired.

"I've been in the heavy equipment industry for more than 20 years, and all of my experience has directly related to product support," Tolbert said. "The last 10 years have been working for TEC, and this has allowed me to become familiar with our people, culture and strengths. It's also provided an opportunity to see the areas where we can improve, and those will be our focus going forward."

Tolbert appreciates TEC's dedication to providing the best customer service possible.

"I enjoy the company culture at TEC," Tolbert said. "More than anywhere I've worked, our employees live out the company's vision of excellent customer service. It's very satisfying to know you're a part of a large team all striving for the same result."

TEC is committed to implementing new technology into its operations and providing it to customers as soon as it becomes available.

"I'm excited about the future of our business," Tolbert said. "We've seen significant technology advancements in products and support capabilities in recent years, and it's exciting to think about how we can use these tools to serve our customers better."

Tolbert looks to provide innovative ways to build on TEC's history of product support and market growth.

"It's imperative that we continue TEC's tradition of providing excellent product support to our customers," Tolbert said. "Our challenge is to find a way to provide the same level of support customers have become used to as our business grows, product lines expand and technology continues to shape the industry."



