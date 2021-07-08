JESCO Inc., one of the Northeast region's leading construction equipment dealers will be marking the 10th anniversary of its partnership with Ditch Witch, a market-leading brand of underground utility construction equipment.

As this exciting milestone approaches, JESCO also celebrates the sale of more than 2,000 mini-skid steers, close to 3,000 Hammerhead moles, almost 500 vibratory plows and the loyalty and patronage of countless parts and service customers across all JESCO locations.

To mark this occasion, JESCO will be running a free gift with parts purchase promotion from now through the end of 2021. Any customer spending more than $500 in a single Ditch Witch parts purchase will receive a JESCO Ditch Witch 10th Anniversary tee shirt commemorating the long-standing partnership at designated JESCO locations (Shrewsbury, Mass.; Lumberton, N.J.; South Plainfield, N.J.; Deer Park, N.Y.; Beacon, N.Y.; and Baltimore, Md.).

"It's been an exciting 10 years of working closely with our underground and utilities customers helping them outfit their job sites with the Ditch Witch equipment that works for their needs," said Warren Hagenbuch, general manager of JESCO's underground division.

"The entire JESCO team – our sales, service, parts and rental departments are proud of the relationships we've built and maintained with our utilities and underground customers throughout the last decade. We know that our customers understand that when they turn to JESCO, they are turning to the dealer that can take care of all their requirements … the one dealer, one solution option that makes their lives easier and their projects more successful."

JESCO and Ditch Witch look forward to continued success in supplying the best utilities and underground construction equipment to the Mid-Atlantic and North East markets during the next decade and beyond.

For more information about JESCO, visit www.jesco.us.

For more information about Ditch Witch, visit www.ditchwitch.com.

