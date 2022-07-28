Andy Daw

JLG Industries Inc. announced that industry-veteran Andy Daw is the new vice president of global procurement and supply chain for the Oshkosh Access segment, which includes the JLG aerial equipment and Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment brands.

In this role, Daw leads the brands' global procurement and supply chain teams, providing a strategic vision for growth and implementing enterprise-wide initiatives to build and maintain a resilient supply chain for the company.

Daw comes into this position with more than 20 years of working experience in the heavy equipment and engine industries.

"The complementary combination of procurement and supply chain responsibilities in this role appealed to me because it allows me to use my understanding of how the market works and apply my knowledge of the industry's supply chain dynamics to build healthy relationships with vendors," Daw said.

"My emphasis is on fostering collaboration to increase efficiencies and drive growth — not just for the Access segment but also for our business partners."

According to Daw, he will help JLG navigate the current market uncertainty by calling on both global and domestic suppliers to be part of the solution. He said it's not about location but where the organization's demands are best met.

"Moving forward," he added, "the team's continued focus will be on developing and supporting partnerships in the supply chain that will sustain JLG's competitive advantage, enabling us to serve our customers better than anyone else in the industry by meeting their needs today and in the future."

Before joining the company, Daw built and led globally diverse supply chain and engineering teams for Caterpillar Inc. and Perkins Engines Ltd.

"With JLG's strong global brand presence and people-first culture, I look forward to leading procurement and supply chain efforts at a company of this caliber," he said.

