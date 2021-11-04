Cody Rainer

JLG Industries Inc. announced that Cody Rainer has been named as director of channel development to lead the company's expanding initiatives within the agricultural sector.

Rainer has been with JLG for more than 10 years in a variety of sales-related roles, most recently serving as a district sales manager in the south-central region. Prior, he was part of the aftermarket sales team in the Great Plains states, where he focused on parts and service support.

In his role as director of channel development of North America, Rainer will be responsible for working to establish a dedicated dealer network for JLG agricultural telescopic handlers, while overseeing all sales and aftermarket efforts including parts, service and training.

"Cody has been a long-standing member of the JLG sales team and is well-known for his focus on customer service and support," said Brent Miller, vice president of channel management at JLG.

"His business approach aligns well to the relationship driven nature of the ag industry, so we are excited have him spearhead this effort."

JLG recently premiered the first model in its line of agricultural telescopic handlers, the JLG AG925, at Ag Progress Days (Furnace, Pa.), the Farm Progress Show (Decatur, Ill.) and Harvest Days (Grand Isle, Neb.).

Rainer said the company is not new to serving the ag industry.

"In one sense, we are actually returning to our roots," he said. "In 1969, when JLG's founder John L. Grove introduced the world's first boom lift, he marketed it to local farmers as a safer way to do work at height tasks in and around their barns."

Agricultural telescopic handlers offer farmers and ranchers an equipment solution that simplifies repetitive lifting, loading and carrying tasks, as well as general overhead repair and maintenance work.

Rainer looks most forward to "Working closely with ranchers, growers and farmers to understand the unique pick-and-carry challenges that telehandlers can help resolve and to representing a line of products that are made and supported in America."

As of Oct. 1, 2021, all agricultural telehandler models will be manufactured at JLG's Pennsylvania-based manufacturing facilities.

JLG is actively signing agricultural equipment dealers in the U.S. and Canada. Interested distributors can reach Rainer directly at [email protected]

For more information, visit www.jlg.com/en/ag.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

