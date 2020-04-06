--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
JLG Unveils 600 Series Hi-Capacity HC3 Boom Lifts

Mon April 06, 2020 - National Edition
JLG


The series consists of the 600AJ and 600S, which each deliver a 60-ft. platform height, and the 660SJ, with a 66-ft. platform height.
The series consists of the 600AJ and 600S, which each deliver a 60-ft. platform height, and the 660SJ, with a 66-ft. platform height.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, announced the launch of its 600 series hi-capacity HC3 boom lifts.

These new boom models – which offer an expanded work envelope and three capacity zones for greater reach than competitive models – were displayed at ConExpo 2020.

The series consists of the 600AJ and 600S, which each deliver a 60-ft. platform height, and the 660SJ, with a 66-ft. platform height. Each model offers a 660 lb. unrestricted capacity zone, plus 750- and 1,000-lb. restricted capacity zones – allowing operators to bring more tools and people to the work area. In fact, the JLG hi-capacity boom lifts are rated for three occupants in all three zones.

The hi-capacity models have been thoroughly re-engineered to provide increased capability, while retaining the same footprint as the standard JLG 600 series models, according to the manufacturer.

"With the ANSI 92.20 standards set to publish in the near future, we anticipate higher capacity booms will become increasingly popular," said Bill Dovey, senior product manager, boom lifts, JLG. "The load sensing requirements for all boom lifts will drive the industry towards higher capacity models in an effort to maximize productivity."

To comply with the new standards, all boom lifts must have a load sensing system. This system limits operation of a machine when the platform is overloaded, automatically keeping operation within the allowable work envelope. The load sensing system from JLG allows recalibration of the system to full capacity without placing a 1,000 lb. load in the basket. This saves time and effort, and increases productivity.

Another innovation is the new LED display used for the platform and ground consoles. These LED displays sense the ambient light conditions and adjust their brightness accordingly to optimize visibility and operator comfort.

For more information about the 600 series hi-capacity boom lifts, visit https://www.jlg.com/en/equipment/new-and-featured.



