JLG Industries Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, announced that parent company Oshkosh Corporation has received several prestigious industry awards, including being named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies.

The 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies honors were awarded by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Oshkosh Corporation has been recognized for six consecutive years and is one of only eight honorees in the "Industrial Manufacturing" industry.

"Being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is a wonderful nod to our global team members who embrace and demonstrate our core values everyday through their work," said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the company's Access Segment.

In addition to being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Oshkosh Corporation also was recently named one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies. Ranked by industry peers, Oshkosh was one of more than 330 companies to earn this designation, receiving third in the "Construction and Farm Machinery" category. This is the third time Oshkosh Corporation has received this award.

"We are thrilled to be included among this prestigious list of global employers," said Emma McTague, Oshkosh Corporation senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "At Oshkosh Corporation, we are guided by our core values, our ‘People First' culture and our commitment to deliver innovative solutions and products that make a difference around the world."

Oshkosh Corporation also was recently named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, as well as one of America's Top 250 Best-Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal. The company also is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

