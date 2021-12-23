JM Wood Auction final auction of 2021, which was held on Dec. 7 and 8 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility, made for a strong finish for this year.

With more than $27,000,000 in sales, the sale capped off a record breaking year for gross sales.

The featured sellers included a major job completion auction for Waites Construction, as well as items from Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company, PowerSouth Energy, Sparks Energy, The State of Alabama Counties, Gulf Services and more than 300 other sellers.

Featured items included a 2007 Cat D8T that brought $230,000; a2007 Cat 854K that brought $550,000; a 2022 International bucket truck that brought $242,500; and a 2021 Peterbilt dump truck that brought $245,000

"Pricing was strong for this December Auction," said Russ Wood. "2021 was a record breaking year for our company. We have the very best sellers that help us source the very nicest machinery to be found at auction. We could not have the type of auctions we have without the trust and loyalty of these first class sellers."

Next up is the 49th Annual Spring Five-Day Auction, scheduled for March 15 to 19, 2022. More than 5,000 trucks and machines are expected to be on the block. CEG

