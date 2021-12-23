EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida
JM Wood Holds Final Sale of 2021 in Montgomery, Ala.

Thu December 23, 2021 - Southeast Edition #26
CEG


JM Wood Auction final auction of 2021, which was held on Dec. 7 and 8 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility, made for a strong finish for this year.

With more than $27,000,000 in sales, the sale capped off a record breaking year for gross sales.

The featured sellers included a major job completion auction for Waites Construction, as well as items from Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company, PowerSouth Energy, Sparks Energy, The State of Alabama Counties, Gulf Services and more than 300 other sellers.

Featured items included a 2007 Cat D8T that brought $230,000; a2007 Cat 854K that brought $550,000; a 2022 International bucket truck that brought $242,500; and a 2021 Peterbilt dump truck that brought $245,000

"Pricing was strong for this December Auction," said Russ Wood. "2021 was a record breaking year for our company. We have the very best sellers that help us source the very nicest machinery to be found at auction. We could not have the type of auctions we have without the trust and loyalty of these first class sellers."

Next up is the 49th Annual Spring Five-Day Auction, scheduled for March 15 to 19, 2022. More than 5,000 trucks and machines are expected to be on the block. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Getting ready to crank up a Cat D5G dozer for quick inspection are Mitchell Browning (L) and Justin Crawford of B&B Specialized Hauling, Buchanan, Ga.
Deep in thought on an excavator of interest is Brad Smith, Smith Equipment Company, based in Hernando, Miss.
Admiring a rather unique piece in the auction, a SHERP ATV — considered to be the ultimate all-terrain vehicle — are Joey Guillot and his wife, Dione, of J&D Logging, Dupont, La.
Test operating a nice Cat 312E excavator are Cam Lanier (in cab) and Mitch Cannon of Evergreen Siteworks, Opelika, Ala.
Putting a big Deere 450 excavator through the paces are Jonathan Burns (in cab) of Jonathan Burns Construction, Columbus, Miss., and Merv McNees of McNees Trucking, Ethelsville, Ala.
Alabama and Georgia Caterpillar dealer representatives were out looking over the late-model equipment and monitoring the pricing. (L-R) are Tim Murphy, Yancey Bros. Co.; Greg Frost, Thompson Tractor Company; and Calum Mcloughlin, Yancey Bros. Co.
Deep in discussion during a Komatsu dozer inspection are Burt Jeffords (L) and Jared Jeffords of Jeffords Grading, Calhoun, Ga.
Wrapping up an inspection of one of the auction’s higher-dollar machines, a Cat D8T, is Ron McBryar of McBryar Excavation, Trenton, Ga.
With inventory challenges for many contractors, machines both big and small were being purchased two, three and even four units at a time by a single bidder.




