John Deere Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Skid Steers

John Deere is commemorating 50 years of being in the skid steer loader business in 2020 and will display a restored JD24 loader model at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas. Introduced in 1970, the JD24 loader provided operators with the power to get more done with a compact machine in various construction, landscaping and moving materials in mining applications.

"The anniversary marks half a century of innovation and collaboration between John Deere and our customers," said Gregg Zupancic, product marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "We're excited to hit this milestone and showcase the model amongst numerous technological advances at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. After all, our skid steer lineup wouldn't be what it is today without the customers and engineers who brought this machine to life 50 years ago."

The JD24 entered the market boasting 37 hp. Designed as a four-wheel drive system, the loader included a multidisc transmission clutch on each wheel, providing complete machine control. With a sleek, low-profile design for improved visibility, and even weight distribution, operators could feel confident lifting material and maneuvering the machine around diverse terrains. Additionally, the machine frame could rotate 360 degrees, making it an optimal solution for working in tight or crammed spaces.

The JD24 model featured a machine width of 65 in. (165 cn), weighed up to 4,750 lbs. (2,154.6 kg), could travel up to 7 miles per hour and had an auxiliary hydraulics system that could produce up to 18 gal. per minute to power the first hydraulic attachments.

The John Deere skid steer family runs deep with various models and series debuting over the last 50 years, beginning with the JD24 in 1970, then a second Industrial Model 14 skid steer, and two agricultural skid steer models 70/170 (1975), the 60/90/125 (1979), 75-Series (1987), 75-Series II (1994), 200 Series (1998), 200 Series II (2001), 300 Series skid steers and compact track loaders (2004), D-Series skid steers and compact track loaders (2009), E-Series skid steers and compact track loaders (2013), and the latest, G-Series skid steers and compact track loader models (2016/2018).

"Having the opportunity to refurbish a JD24 model is an extraordinary moment for the brand's history," said Brian Holst, heritage marketing manager at John Deere. "Showcasing the refurbished JD24 model at ConExpo-Con/AGG shows our customers where our skid steer production began, and how far we have come in technology and productivity over the last 50 years."

In celebration of the 50th year of being in the skid steer loader business, customers who purchase a skid steer loader built between March 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, will receive a special decal on the machine. Additionally, die-cast models of the 332G skid steer loader in gold chrome with a 50th anniversary mark will be available for purchase at John Deere factory stores and at the ConExpo-Con/AGG merchandise store.

