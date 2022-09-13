As part of the John Deere Performance Tiering Strategy, customers can benefit from tailored offerings that provide more performance, comfort and economical options. The expansion of this line up also includes the new 544 G-tier wheel loader now available in Canada.

After a successful introduction into the Canadian market in 2021, John Deere expands its G-tier wheel loader offerings to the United States with the 644 G-tier wheel loader, continuing the transition to Performance Tiering .

The 544 G-tier provides customers working in a variety of applications with a no-frills, versatile, and reliable solution backed by John Deere and its dealer network.

"Not every customer is looking for the most technology in a machine. By introducing the 544 G-tier in Canada and expanding the availability of the 644 G-tier into the United States, we are providing our customers with options to help meet their diverse needs," said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager, John Deere.

"The G-tier models support customers looking for reliability, without the added extras that they would find in a P-tier or X-tier machine, and that fit their investment levels as well. With the G-tier models, customers are getting the versatility and ruggedness in a machine, without any compromises."

Now available in the United States, the 644 G-tier leverages industry-proven components and is equipped with a cab design that promotes ease of operation. With the 644 G-tier machines, John Deere delivers a solution ideal for customers in the governmental, rental, site development and asphalt industries, according to the manufacturer.

The 644 G-tier Wheel Loaders boast a reliable John Deere 6.8L engine and feature John Deere Teammate axles. Customers can customize the machine through a variety of base-level packages, including options related to locking differentials, ride control, seats, radio and rear chassis work-lights.

Making its debut in the Canadian market, the 544 G-tier is designed to provide a more economical solution in the 3-yard loader size class that does not sacrifice the performance and quality customers expect from a John Deere machine. The 544 G-tier controls were designed with operators of all skillsets and productivity in mind, offering a simplified setup and overall functionality.

Promoting ease of operation, the in-cab controls include adjustable boom-height kickout, return to carry and return to dig, which can be easily activated from inside the cab, speeding production times during repetitive applications. In addition, the 544 G-tier is an ideal machine for those looking for a capable machine for rental, agriculture, governmental and snow removal applications.

Further expanding machine capability, the 544 G-tier can be equipped with optional features to help tackle even the most challenging applications. Optional features include a hydraulic reversing fan, axle coolers and front locking differentials, helping to keep it at peak performance.

Backed by the network of John Deere dealers, the 544 G-tier machines are easy to service, helping to keep the job site running smoothly, the manufacturer said.

The optional third and fourth function hydraulics allow additional attachments to be equipped on the machine, amplifying job versatility. On the 544 G-tier, John Deere customers can choose between pin-on bucket options as well as a Hi-Vis/ISO or JRB style couplers, which are compatible with K -Series, L-series and Performance Tiering buckets and attachments. Customers needing extra reach on the job can add high-lift linkage to gain an additional 14 in. of hinge-pin height over standard linkage.

Built off proven John Deere loader components and designs, all G-tier machines are backed by the same level of support that customers have grown to rely on — including JDLink Connectivity and Connected Support. Both the 544 G-tier and the 644 G-tier machines are eligible for the John Deere Protect Service Plan, offering optimal support and value to customers. With the John Deere Protect Service Plan, routine maintenance is performed at every 500-hour interval by an experienced John Deere dealer. In addition, the John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plan provides customers with options to conduct maintenance services and inspection while utilizing their own technicians.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/Findyourfit.

