Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    John Deere Expands Operations Center Experience With Customer E-Commerce Capabilities

    John Deere's Operations Center now offers streamlined parts ordering through Shop.Deere.com, enhancing customer e-commerce capabilities. Users can create maintenance plans, order parts online, and monitor machine health in real-time, simplifying fleet maintenance management. Customers can log completed tasks and collaborate with dealers for efficient fleet operations.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - National Edition
    John Deere


    John Deere unveiled new user capabilities within John Deere Operations Center.
    John Deere photo
    John Deere unveiled new user capabilities within John Deere Operations Center.

    John Deere unveiled new user capabilities within John Deere Operations Center.

    Customers using Operations Center can now benefit from streamlined parts ordering through the newly integrated Shop.Deere.com feature. Customers with factory maintenance plans can add parts for scheduled services directly to their cart and complete purchases with confidence and ease.

    "We are continuously evolving John Deere Operations Center to simplify and enhance our customers' digital experience," said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager of John Deere. "Customers can review, create and save factory-recommended or customized maintenance plans within Operations Center and manage all equipment maintenance in one convenient location."

    This streamlined fleet maintenance management process enables users to plan maintenance intervals, order parts online and monitor machine health efficiently in near real time, through one interface. This helps customers increase uptime through better management of preventative maintenance for their equipment fleets.

    Within Operations Center, fleet managers also can log completed maintenance tasks with details such as costs, photos, documents, repair notes and service history to support machine lifecycle management. Customers and their approved John Deere dealers or preferred service providers can jointly monitor and manage maintenance plans, helping to streamline communications for more productive operations. Lastly, customers using the John Deere Equipment Mobile application can benefit from the new Shop.Deere.com feature as well, enabling simplified parts ordering from a variety of customer platforms.

    For more information, visit johndeere.com




    Today's top stories

    Significant Corridor H Project Proceeds

    Plunging Into Digitalization

    Utility & Transport Contractors Association of New Jersey Celebrates 60th Anniversary

    CB's Tom Schachner to Retire After Four Decades in Heavy Equipment Industry

    Paramount Construction: Small Jobs to Multi-Million Dollar Conn. Projects

    Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist in 4 Categories

    PennDOT Displays Plans Online for Three Dauphin County Bridge Projects to Be Bid in One Contract

    Plans Under Way to Restore Delaware Bay's 138-Year-Old Fourteen Foot Bank Lighthouse



     

    Read more about...

    eCommerce John Deere Technology







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147