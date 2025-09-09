John Deere's Operations Center now offers streamlined parts ordering through Shop.Deere.com, enhancing customer e-commerce capabilities. Users can create maintenance plans, order parts online, and monitor machine health in real-time, simplifying fleet maintenance management. Customers can log completed tasks and collaborate with dealers for efficient fleet operations.

Customers using Operations Center can now benefit from streamlined parts ordering through the newly integrated Shop.Deere.com feature. Customers with factory maintenance plans can add parts for scheduled services directly to their cart and complete purchases with confidence and ease.

"We are continuously evolving John Deere Operations Center to simplify and enhance our customers' digital experience," said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager of John Deere. "Customers can review, create and save factory-recommended or customized maintenance plans within Operations Center and manage all equipment maintenance in one convenient location."

This streamlined fleet maintenance management process enables users to plan maintenance intervals, order parts online and monitor machine health efficiently in near real time, through one interface. This helps customers increase uptime through better management of preventative maintenance for their equipment fleets.

Within Operations Center, fleet managers also can log completed maintenance tasks with details such as costs, photos, documents, repair notes and service history to support machine lifecycle management. Customers and their approved John Deere dealers or preferred service providers can jointly monitor and manage maintenance plans, helping to streamline communications for more productive operations. Lastly, customers using the John Deere Equipment Mobile application can benefit from the new Shop.Deere.com feature as well, enabling simplified parts ordering from a variety of customer platforms.

