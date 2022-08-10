List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

John Deere Invests in Hello Tractor

Wed August 10, 2022 - National Edition
John Deere


Deere & Company has made a minority investment in Hello Tractor, an ag-tech company based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Hello Tractor connects tractor owners with smallholder farmers in Africa and Asia through a farm-equipment-sharing app, which allows farmers to track and manage their fleet, book customers and access financing options.

Hello Tractor was among the first group of companies to participate in John Deere's Startup Collaborator program, launched in 2019 to enhance and deepen Deere's interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for customers.

"John Deere sees this as an opportunity to support Hello Tractor's innovative work to provide technologies and solutions to agricultural entrepreneurs in Africa and Asia," said Jason Brantley, director, Ag & Turf Sales & Marketing — Africa and Asia, at John Deere.

"Hello Tractor's work also aligns with the John Deere Strategy and the Ag & Turf Division's Leap Ambitions to ensure 100 percent of new Small Ag equipment is connectivity-enabled by 2026."

"The partnership between Hello Tractor and John Deere has been building since our participation in John Deere's Startup Collaborator program," said Jehiel Oliver, Hello Tractor founder. "We look forward to continuing to work together to ultimately help drive better economic outcomes for smallholder farmers."

Hello Tractor has approximately 25 employees and will continue to operate from its current location in Africa.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Granite Tackles California Congestion Issue With $700M '101 in Motion' Project

Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture Begins $640M Double Track Northwest Indiana Project

Williams Brothers Reconfigures Interchange Near Port Arthur, Texas

Blanchard Machinery CEO, President Joe Blanchard Passes at Age 60

VIDEO: Connectivity Keeps Hoffman Bros. Aligned With Purpose

Royal Caribbean Cruise Terminal Takes Shape in Galveston, Texas

Juneteenth Museum Construction Under Way in Fort Worth

Texas Transportation Commission Awards Nearly $150 Million in New Transit Projects



 

Read more about...

Agriculture John Deere






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA