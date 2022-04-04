The earthmoving productivity system technology takes images from inside the scraper and displays them to the operator, all while calculating the yardage being loaded in real time.

John Deere's latest technological offering, the earthmoving productivity system, is now available for scraper and earthmoving customers looking for a solution to enhance the measurement accuracy of volume loaded into a scraper in real time.

The earthmoving productivity system transfers critical data directly to the JDLink dashboard, via JDLink Connectivity, enabling increased accuracy for job bidding and billing, helping to make smarter business decisions.

The earthmoving productivity system technology takes images from inside the scraper and displays them to the operator, all while calculating the yardage being loaded in real time. The calculated yardage is shown to the operator during every pass, added up after each cycle and is saved to show daily productivity to help improve operator performance and increase efficiency.

This system's visual display also allows operators to view products being loaded into the scraper even when the view may otherwise be obstructed, enabling operators to maintain focus on what is in front of them, enhancing jobsite safety.

"Customers in site development can now further manage their cost per yard and especially benefit by maximizing trip capacity and preventing spillage," said Justin Steger, solutions marketing manager, John Deere. "This technology can be a game changer for customers completing scraping and earthmoving projects, and once integrated on the job, will become a critical system for operators."

The earthmoving productivity system's integrated solutions provide advanced data on the machine, such as total fuel burn and wheel slip. Additionally, the earthmoving productivity system's 3D camera provides video feed directly inside the scraper pan, enhancing operator visibility to the material loaded into the scraper. Available through an in-cab monitor, the operator can increase visibility to the inside of the scraper, helping boost jobsite productivity.

Available for installation on single, double or triple scraper systems, the earthmoving productivity system can be retrofitted on all D-Series scrapers. This system also is compatible with select John Deere scraper special tractors (2015 or newer), including the 9R, 9RT and 9RX models.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/.

Today's top stories