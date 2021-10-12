The X9 Combine has won iF and Red Dot design awards this year.

John Deere's X9 Combine has the beauty to match its brawn. Every panel, every angular form and every cab feature seamlessly integrates style and substance.

For the design teams who spent countless hours defining and refining the X9's design language with BMW Designworks, the combine reflects their hard work, collaboration and innovative spirit.

"Two key industry groups have recently honored the X9 for its design," explained Nick Howerton, product marketing manager, Combines and FEE. "These prestigious awards signal to customers that John Deere is an innovator in combines, front-end equipment and the tech stack, and that we'll continue to make the necessary investments and updates over time to ensure that we remain the industry leader."

Earlier this year, the iF International Forum Design GmbH recognized the X9 with the iF Design Award for its "intentionally aggressive look and active stance that represents unstoppable yet refined power." The jury praised the combine's angular forms expressing mechanical strength; its signature raised yellow stripe that delivers an enhanced brand presence; and an operator station that leads in comfort, visibility and control efficiency.

In addition, the X9 was the Red Dot Award winner of 2021, and judges noted the design language showcased mechanical strength and high precision, which impressively communicated the machine's power. Further, the operator station and the integration of smart technologies ensured an optimized user experience.

"Both the Red Dot and iF Design Award are more than just recognition of our design language," Howerton explained. "They honor the great work of John Deere employees, show the value of getting honest feedback from dozens of customers from around the world in our customer focus groups and recognize the close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.

"Everyone that played a role in the development and execution of the X9 enabled these awards and should take great pride in continuing to deliver on our core values."

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

