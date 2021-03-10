Jon Sievert, president – Work Truck Solutions of Douglas Dynamics (Milwaukee, Wis.), was installed as 57th Board chair of NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry during Work Truck Week 2021. He accepted the position from immediate past Board Chair Peter Miller, executive vice president of business development and sales at Pro-Tech Industries (LaVergne, Tenn.).

"I am excited for this new journey as your NTEA Board chair," said Sievert. "As part of my board service, I hope to bring awareness of work truck industry growth and advancement opportunities for the next generation of talent to come."

Sievert's industry career began when he was hired as hydraulics value stream manager for Douglas Dynamics (DD). He has held various positions at the company, including business unit manager and director of operational excellence. In his current role as president of the Work Truck Solutions Group of DD, he has leadership responsibilities at Henderson Products and Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment.

In 2016, Sievert was elected to serve on NTEA's board and, for the last five years, has become heavily involved in furthering Association and industry progress.

2021–2022 NTEA Board

Also serving on the board's executive committee are First Vice Chair Tina Albright of TBEI Inc. (Lake Crystal, Minn.; Second Vice Chair David Scheitlin of Auto Truck Group LLC (Roanoke, Ind.); and Third Vice Chair and Treasurer Jason Ritchey of Curry Supply Co. (Martinsburg, Pa.).

Distributor Directors

Rick Albertini, Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment (Pomona, Calif.)

(Pomona, Calif.) Rod Hill, Utility Truck Equipment Inc. (Circleville, Ohio)

(Circleville, Ohio) Teresa Miller, American Midwest Fleet Solutions (Lone Jack, Mo.)

(Lone Jack, Mo.) Mike Randolph, Fontaine Modification Co. (Charlotte, N.C.)

Manufacturer Directors

Pat Godwin Jr., Godwin Mfg. Co. Inc. (Dunn, N.C.)

(Dunn, N.C.) Eric Jones, VBG Group Truck Equipment (Vänersborg, Sweden)

(Vänersborg, Sweden) Chris Weiss, The Knapheide Manufacturing Company (Quincy, Ill.)

(Quincy, Ill.) Ben Winter, Transfer Flow (Chico, Calif.)

Associate Director

Joe Curran, Peterbilt Motors Company (Denton, Texas)

