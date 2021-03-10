Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

VIDEO: Jon Sievert to Serve as 57th NTEA Board Chair

Wed March 10, 2021 - National Edition
NTEA



Jon Sievert, president – Work Truck Solutions of Douglas Dynamics (Milwaukee, Wis.), was installed as 57th Board chair of NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry during Work Truck Week 2021. He accepted the position from immediate past Board Chair Peter Miller, executive vice president of business development and sales at Pro-Tech Industries (LaVergne, Tenn.).

"I am excited for this new journey as your NTEA Board chair," said Sievert. "As part of my board service, I hope to bring awareness of work truck industry growth and advancement opportunities for the next generation of talent to come."

Sievert's industry career began when he was hired as hydraulics value stream manager for Douglas Dynamics (DD). He has held various positions at the company, including business unit manager and director of operational excellence. In his current role as president of the Work Truck Solutions Group of DD, he has leadership responsibilities at Henderson Products and Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment.

In 2016, Sievert was elected to serve on NTEA's board and, for the last five years, has become heavily involved in furthering Association and industry progress.

2021–2022 NTEA Board

Also serving on the board's executive committee are First Vice Chair Tina Albright of TBEI Inc. (Lake Crystal, Minn.; Second Vice Chair David Scheitlin of Auto Truck Group LLC (Roanoke, Ind.); and Third Vice Chair and Treasurer Jason Ritchey of Curry Supply Co. (Martinsburg, Pa.).

Distributor Directors
  • Rick Albertini, Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment (Pomona, Calif.)
  • Rod Hill, Utility Truck Equipment Inc. (Circleville, Ohio)
  • Teresa Miller, American Midwest Fleet Solutions (Lone Jack, Mo.)
  • Mike Randolph, Fontaine Modification Co. (Charlotte, N.C.)
Manufacturer Directors
  • Pat Godwin Jr., Godwin Mfg. Co. Inc. (Dunn, N.C.)
  • Eric Jones, VBG Group Truck Equipment (Vänersborg, Sweden)
  • Chris Weiss, The Knapheide Manufacturing Company (Quincy, Ill.)
  • Ben Winter, Transfer Flow (Chico, Calif.)
Associate Director
  • Joe Curran, Peterbilt Motors Company (Denton, Texas)

For more information, visit www.ntea.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Rescue Mission — Crews Come to Aid of Construction Worker, Drill Rig

Volvo Construction Equipment Adds Two New Short-Swing Compact Excavators in North America

Over the Lagoon — Joint Venture Leads Bridge Replacement Over Coastal Wetland

Caltrans Begins Recovery of Big Sur Highway Collapse

NAWIC, Safe Site Check In Report Rise in Job Opportunities for Women

Construction of New Underpasses Begins in Boulder

Crews Use 1,000 Lbs. of Explosives for Demo of Navajo Generating Station Boilers

SR Construction Breaks Ground On Las Vegas Medical Imaging Facility



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News NTEA Pro-Tech The Association for the Work Truck Industry TRUCKS






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo