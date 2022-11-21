List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Jonathan Randall Named President, Mack Trucks North America

Mon November 21, 2022 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


Mack Trucks announced that Jonathan Randall has been named president of Mack Trucks North America, reporting to Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America, effective Dec. 1, 2022.

Randall joined Mack in 2016 as senior vice president — North American sales, and served most recently as senior vice president — North American sales and commercial operations. He brings more than 25 years of commercial vehicle experience to the role, with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) leadership positions in truck sales, product marketing, truck leasing and aftermarket parts and service.

"Jonathan is a proven leader who is passionate about working with our dealers and customers to grow Mack's business as we introduce new services and products to the North American market," said Weissburg.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




