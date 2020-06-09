Kansas Selects IKE Projects

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Kansas Selects IKE Projects

Tue June 09, 2020 - Midwest Edition
Kansas Department of Transportation


Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Secretary Julie Lorenz announced on May 14 that preliminary engineering work will begin on 40 highway modernization and expansion projects. (Kansas Department of Transportation photo)
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Secretary Julie Lorenz announced on May 14 that preliminary engineering work will begin on 40 highway modernization and expansion projects. (Kansas Department of Transportation photo)

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Secretary Julie Lorenz announced on May 14 that preliminary engineering work will begin on 40 highway modernization and expansion projects.

These are the first projects to move forward under the Eisenhower Transportation Legacy Program (IKE), which was created in March.

"These transportation investments come at a critical time for our state's economy. A robust development pipeline will help jumpstart our economic recovery by creating jobs and allowing the state to take advantage of potential federal stimulus dollars," said Kelly. "I'm thankful to the Legislature for passing IKE, a critical employment tool that will help put more Kansans back to work."

"A modern transportation system moves people, freight and technology and these 40 projects will allow us to do all those things better in every region of the state," Lorenz said. "We've selected smaller projects, which can advance to construction quickly, and larger projects that will employ many people in all phases of development or construction."

More than 2,000 Kansans participated in local consult discussions that shaped the IKE program and modernized how transportation should be delivered in Kansas.

IKE is a rolling program, which means major highway modernization and expansion projects will be selected every two years rather than once a decade as previous programs did. This ensures the state can address the most pressing needs and adjust to fluctuating revenues.

Features of the plan include:

  • Emphasis on right-sized, practical improvements. For example, utilizing passing lanes rather than 4-lane expressways where applicable.
  • New partnership programs (Cost Share, Local Bridge) between the state and local governments to address more needs.
  • Continued commitment to multimodal transportation with public transit, aviation, short-line rail and bike/pedestrian programs.

Previously, the only projects in KDOT's development pipeline were the remaining T-WORKS projects. The development pipeline includes all the phases of work prior to construction such as design, acquiring right-of-way or moving utilities. KDOT is not committing to constructing these 40 projects, but this will allow the necessary advance work to begin.

"I've directed KDOT to explore all options for accelerating project delivery for these 40 projects and for the delayed T-WORKS projects, which we remain committed to constructing," Kelly said. "Transportation investments provide short-term and long-term economic benefits to communities and we're committed to capturing as many of those opportunities as we can."

The 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the last stimulus for transportation infrastructure, prioritized shovel-ready projects. Currently, discussions are under way for a new federal stimulus bill for infrastructure, which will likely have similar requirements. This announcement will allow KDOT to get more projects shovel ready.

"Thanks to Governor Kelly, the Legislature and Kansans, IKE was tailor made for this moment," Lorenz said. "It provides us the flexibility we need now and in the future. Today's announcement is only the beginning. We know we have much more work to do."

For more information, visit ksdot.org/IKE.asp.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

infrastructure Kansas Kansas Department of Transportation transportation