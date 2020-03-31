Kenworth Auction Raises $187,500 for Charities

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Kenworth Auction Raises $187,500 for Charities

Tue March 31, 2020 - National Edition
Kenworth


Kenworth Truck Company, Con-Tech Manufacturing Inc., and Kenworth of Central Florida teamed up to provide a Kenworth T880S bridge formula mixer for a special auction held in conjunction with the recent ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020 in Las Vegas.

The Kenworth T880S charity truck was purchased for $187,500 by Hatch Concrete, a ready-mix concrete company based in Taylor, Ariz. All proceeds of the sale go to support Ronald McDonald House (Rochester, Minn.), Make-a-Wish (Minnesota), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project. Ritchie Bros. in Las Vegas conducted the auction and donated its time and services.

"This special fundraising project was a great opportunity for Hatch Concrete. We went into the auction with a strong commitment to submit the winning bid for the Kenworth T880S mixer," said Jared Hatch, Hatch Concrete vice president, who attended and placed the winning bid at the live auction.

"It isn't often that you can buy a truck and directly help children and veterans in a significant way through Ronald McDonald House, Make-a-Wish, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project. We look forward to putting the T880S mixer into service."

"The $187,500 donation for these exceptional charities resulted from an outstanding industry effort by Kenworth, Con-Tech Manufacturing and Kenworth of Central Florida, along with our other valued supplier partners," said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

The Kenworth T880S with set-forward front axle is the go-to configuration for mixer customers required to comply with federal bridge formulas. The T880S is equipped with a PACCAR MX-11 engine rated at 430 hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque, and Con-Tech BridgeKing 11-cubic yard mixer package with a high-performance drum.

"This important fundraising project produced a tremendous donation, promoted the work of these outstanding organizations, and energized the concrete industry," said Dan Welsh, president of Con-Tech Manufacturing in Dodge Center, Minn.

Other contributing supplier partners for the T880S charity truck were Alcoa (aluminum wheels), Allison (7-speed automatic transmission), Bridgestone (tires), Hendrickson (46K rear suspension), Meritor (20K front axle and 46K rear axles), and Watson & Chalin (13.5K steerable lift axle). Ritchie Bros. donated time and services.

"It was very gratifying to be involved in this special project and assist these four outstanding organizations with excellent financial support," said Rob Sutton, Kenworth of Central Florida dealer principal in Orlando, Fla.

The live mixer truck auction took place March 13, at Richie Bros. in Las Vegas. The special Kenworth T880 was displayed in the Con-Tech Manufacturing booth throughout the show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information about the T880S mixer, visit www.ctmmixers.com.

For more information about Kenworth, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.


Read more about...

Con-Tech Manufacturing Concrete Mixer / Pump Trucks CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Kenworth Kenworth of Central Florida On-Road Trucks Philanthropy Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers TRUCKS


 