Kenworth Auction Raises $187,500 for Charities

Kenworth Truck Company, Con-Tech Manufacturing Inc., and Kenworth of Central Florida teamed up to provide a Kenworth T880S bridge formula mixer for a special auction held in conjunction with the recent ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020 in Las Vegas.

The Kenworth T880S charity truck was purchased for $187,500 by Hatch Concrete, a ready-mix concrete company based in Taylor, Ariz. All proceeds of the sale go to support Ronald McDonald House (Rochester, Minn.), Make-a-Wish (Minnesota), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project. Ritchie Bros. in Las Vegas conducted the auction and donated its time and services.

"This special fundraising project was a great opportunity for Hatch Concrete. We went into the auction with a strong commitment to submit the winning bid for the Kenworth T880S mixer," said Jared Hatch, Hatch Concrete vice president, who attended and placed the winning bid at the live auction.

"It isn't often that you can buy a truck and directly help children and veterans in a significant way through Ronald McDonald House, Make-a-Wish, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project. We look forward to putting the T880S mixer into service."

"The $187,500 donation for these exceptional charities resulted from an outstanding industry effort by Kenworth, Con-Tech Manufacturing and Kenworth of Central Florida, along with our other valued supplier partners," said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

The Kenworth T880S with set-forward front axle is the go-to configuration for mixer customers required to comply with federal bridge formulas. The T880S is equipped with a PACCAR MX-11 engine rated at 430 hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque, and Con-Tech BridgeKing 11-cubic yard mixer package with a high-performance drum.

"This important fundraising project produced a tremendous donation, promoted the work of these outstanding organizations, and energized the concrete industry," said Dan Welsh, president of Con-Tech Manufacturing in Dodge Center, Minn.

Other contributing supplier partners for the T880S charity truck were Alcoa (aluminum wheels), Allison (7-speed automatic transmission), Bridgestone (tires), Hendrickson (46K rear suspension), Meritor (20K front axle and 46K rear axles), and Watson & Chalin (13.5K steerable lift axle). Ritchie Bros. donated time and services.

"It was very gratifying to be involved in this special project and assist these four outstanding organizations with excellent financial support," said Rob Sutton, Kenworth of Central Florida dealer principal in Orlando, Fla.

The live mixer truck auction took place March 13, at Richie Bros. in Las Vegas. The special Kenworth T880 was displayed in the Con-Tech Manufacturing booth throughout the show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information about the T880S mixer, visit www.ctmmixers.com.

For more information about Kenworth, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.