Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Kenworth C500 Now Available With Bendix ESP System

Mon March 29, 2021 - National Edition
Kenworth


The Bendix stability system for the Kenworth C500 comes with the Bendix 6S/6M configuration, which has six sensors and six modulators, and includes Bendix Smart ATC Automatic Traction Control and Bendix ESP.
The Bendix stability system for the Kenworth C500 comes with the Bendix 6S/6M configuration, which has six sensors and six modulators, and includes Bendix Smart ATC Automatic Traction Control and Bendix ESP.

Kenworth recently announced that the Bendix ESP Electronic Stability Program is now available as an option for the Kenworth C500.

The Kenworth C500 is Kenworth's largest workhorse truck with a GCWR up to 500,000 pounds. It can be used for a variety of tough off-road and heavy-haul applications.

The Bendix stability system for the Kenworth C500 comes with the Bendix 6S/6M configuration, which has six sensors and six modulators, and includes Bendix Smart ATC Automatic Traction Control and Bendix ESP.

The Bendix technology is designed to help stabilize the vehicle during loss of control situations on dry, wet, snow and ice-covered roadways. In addition to using sensors that monitor lateral acceleration, as found on some roll-only systems, the Bendix ESP full-stability system also uses sensors to monitor steering angle and vehicle direction. This allows for detection of a vehicle's impending loss of stability and automatic intervention through de-throttling of the engine and selective application of tractor steer and drive axle brakes, along with trailer brakes, helping the driver to maintain control of the vehicle in a variety of situations.

Bendix noted that its safety technologies complement safe driving practices and are not intended to enable or encourage aggressive driving. No commercial vehicle safety technology replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driver training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Komatsu Excavator Attempts to Dislodge One of World's Largest Shipping Containers

Dam Rehab: Bringing Knox Lake Dam Up to Spec

One of America's Busiest Highways Undergoes Major Expansion

Embracing Industry Careers — Women Gaining Ground in Titles, Respect, Awareness

Catawbas to 'Fast-Track' Opening a Part of Planned North Carolina Casino

Ditch Witch AT32 All Terrain Directional Drill Boosts Productivity

New Flood Mitigation Efforts in Ellicott City, Md., Include Tunnel Extension

Retaining Wall Collapse on I-295 in New Jersey Snarls Traffic as Crews Rebuild



 

Read more about...

Business News Kenworth TRUCKS






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo