Photo courtesy of Kenworth The new PACCAR MX-13 CARB-compliant engine is available to order now on select Class 8 models, including the T680, T880 and W990. Production will begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Kenworth introduced a California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant version of the PACCAR MX-13 engine for heavy-duty Kenworth models that meet 2024 requirements.

The PACCAR MX-13 CARB-compliant engine features new aftertreatment hardware that meets stringent California low nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions requirements. To meet the more stringent CARB emissions requirements, the MX-13 CARB engine utilizes a twin-canister selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment along with more optimized emissions controls systems while continuing to provide excellent reliability, performance and efficiency.

"Our customers are looking for better options to successfully navigate the complexities of the evolving regulatory landscape and Kenworth models equipped with PACCAR's MX-13 CARB-compliant engine achieve compliance with stringent emissions regulations while also delivering a solution that drives increased engine efficiency and enhanced fuel economy," said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

The PACCAR CARB-compliant MX-13 engine is available in two options: a 510-hp rating with 1,850 lb.-ft of torque and a 455-hp rating with 1,650 lb.-ft of torque. Both ratings allow for superior performance and drivability without compromise on fuel economy. Together with the PACCAR TX transmissions, and PACCAR DX rear axles, the PACCAR MX-13 CARB-compliant engine allows for an industry leading efficient and integrated low-NOx solution.

More information on the PACCAR MX-13 CARB-compliant engine is available at CARB MX-13 - PACCAR Powertrain.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

