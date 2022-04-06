Kids Incorporated recently announced a $1 million donation inside of the Kids Inc. Warehouse from Yellowhouse Machinery, letting the fundraising campaign reach one-third of the way to its $30 million dollar goal for the Rockrose Sports Complex.

"What a time to be a kid in Amarillo," said John "Bub" Kritser, senior vice president of Yellowhouse Machinery. "I grew up playing Kids Inc. here and my dad grew up playing and my 5-year-old son is currently in Kids Inc. ... We're very proud to have the ability to invest in such a fine facility and to invest in the kids of today and future generations."

According to Jimmy Lackey, Kids Inc. president and CEO, this donation has placed the newly named Home Field Advantage Campaign, named for the sports complex's advantage to bring sports events to Amarillo, at approximately $10 million generated in just two months since the initial announcement.

"We've made a big stride in a short amount of time, and we're going to continue down the road. ... I can confidently say that we are a third of the way there," Lackey said. "Obviously we need more. We've got several leads out there of donors that we are hoping to hear back from, but we are blessed with the generosity that we have seen so far."

The current estimated goal for the campaign of $30 million will fund Phase One of the sports complex, which includes 60 acres of lighted synthetic turf sports fields for sports such as baseball, softball and soccer.

During the news conference, Paul Evans, regional VP of United Supermarkets, also announced that they will be hosting their 29th Annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament and that the Home Field Advantage Campaign will be the benefactor for the funds raised during the event.

Lackey also recognized 32 memorial donations made to the campaign, totaling $4,288.51 from family members of three individuals who wanted to support the campaign.

"I've said before this is a community effort and we need donors of all sizes," Lackey said. "There is no donation too small; if you do an average of these memorial gifts, tha”s a little more than $100 per gift those count. They add up, and they add up quick."

