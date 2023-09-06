The Salt Lake City-based company has been singularly focused on aggregate equipment and has established itself as a leader through its commitment to excellence, growth and customer service.

A nearly 80-year-old company specializing in aggregate equipment is expanding its footprint beyond the southwestern states where it has thrived since 1946.

The latest chapter in Kimball Equipment's story comes with the opening of two new locations in the Pacific Northwest, one in Spokane, Wash., and the other in Eugene, Ore. This expansion signifies a bold step forward for Kimball Equipment and the aggregate industry in the region.

With an expansive network of (now) 12 locations spanning across seven western states, Kimball Equipment stands as one of the largest aggregate equipment suppliers in North America.

These two newest locations will bring an array of benefits to the Pacific Northwest. By establishing a physical presence in these areas, Kimball Equipment is poised to provide its comprehensive services, which include everything from parts and maintenance to rental equipment, as well as turnkey project solutions. In the Pacific Northwest, it has added 300 years of aggregate experience to the Kimball family.

Moreover, Kimball Equipment's exclusive dealership partnerships with industry giants such as Superior Industries, Tesab and Lippman position the company at the forefront of innovation. Additionally, Kimball's offerings extend to its full CWP (crusher wear parts) line of belting, liners and wear parts, demonstrating a commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that cover every aspect of the aggregate process.

Kirk Rainbolt, CEO of Kimball Equipment, talked about his dedication to the Northwest market.

"Kimball Equipment is committed to providing a full range of Aggregate equipment and supply resources to the Northwest," Rainbolt said. "We have capabilities from the monthly rental to large scale turnkey projects complete with application, design and layout. Leaning on our 77 years in business."

As Kimball Equipment unfolds this new chapter of expansion, it simultaneously reinforces the importance of community engagement and industry collaboration. The aggregate sector plays a pivotal role in infrastructure development, construction and a myriad of other industries. By strengthening its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Kimball Equipment is poised to contribute to the growth and development of the region while nurturing relationships with local contractors and partners.

These two new locations signify not only an expansion, but a testament to the company's enduring commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

