King Street Bridge in Pottstown, Pa., Preparing for Replacement

PennDOT announced in late October that construction crews had begun replacing the PA Route 663 (King Street) bridge over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough. The Montgomery County community is located 40 mi. northwest of Philadelphia.

As a result of the improvement project, King Street is currently closed between Manatawny Street and PA Rt. 100 (Pottstown Pike) through spring 2022. Local traffic access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

The scope of the road and bridge project includes several safety improvements, including enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers; wider sidewalks on both sides of the structure; and new Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramps at the intersection of King Street and Manatawny Street. Decorative bridge lighting also is being added to improve visibility.

Rylind Construction Company, located in Lewisberry, Pa., is the general contractor on the $3,999,000 project, which is financed with 100 percent Pennsylvania state funds.

The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2022.

As early construction activities get under way, pedestrians and motorists can expect work at the intersection of King Street and Manatawny Street, which will require temporary short-term traffic control.

The PA Rt. 663/King Street Bridge project in Pottstown is one of dozens of 2020 PennDOT construction efforts impacting state-owned highways in Montgomery County.