--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

King Street Bridge in Pottstown, Pa., Preparing for Replacement

Wed October 28, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation




PennDOT announced in late October that construction crews had begun replacing the PA Route 663 (King Street) bridge over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough. The Montgomery County community is located 40 mi. northwest of Philadelphia.

As a result of the improvement project, King Street is currently closed between Manatawny Street and PA Rt. 100 (Pottstown Pike) through spring 2022. Local traffic access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

The scope of the road and bridge project includes several safety improvements, including enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers; wider sidewalks on both sides of the structure; and new Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramps at the intersection of King Street and Manatawny Street. Decorative bridge lighting also is being added to improve visibility.

Rylind Construction Company, located in Lewisberry, Pa., is the general contractor on the $3,999,000 project, which is financed with 100 percent Pennsylvania state funds.

The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2022.

As early construction activities get under way, pedestrians and motorists can expect work at the intersection of King Street and Manatawny Street, which will require temporary short-term traffic control.

The PA Rt. 663/King Street Bridge project in Pottstown is one of dozens of 2020 PennDOT construction efforts impacting state-owned highways in Montgomery County.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges Infrastructure PennDOT Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Department of Transportation