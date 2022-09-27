List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Kirby-Smith Machinery Launches Website Dedicated to Used Equipment

Tue September 27, 2022 - National Edition
Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.


Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) recently launched a website dedicated to the heavy equipment distributor's used equipment offerings. The site features friendly navigation, robust search functionality and intuitive page design, creating an improved user experience for KSM's used equipment customer base worldwide.

The homepage of KirbyUsed.com allows users the option to immediately select used equipment by category type, and the site's search bar functionality includes criteria to search and sort results by category, manufacturer, hours, miles and price. The website also includes information regarding financing, current promotions and contact information for KSM's used equipment team.

"We listened to our customers in the design of this new website dedicated to our used equipment offerings, and I hope they will find it to be a helpful resource," said Bo Ross, general manager, Used Equipment.

"If you want to shop from one of the largest sources of Komatsu used equipment in North America, I encourage a visit to KirbyUsed.com and we look forward to helping you succeed in your business."

For more information, visit KirbyUsed.com.




Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.






