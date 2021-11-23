Cherish Mull

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) recently announced the hiring of Cherish Mull as its new manager of supply chain.

Mull will provide process leadership and transformation of the heavy equipment distributor's supply chain operations and will be responsible for supply chain strategy and oversight of all procurement, pre-contract and inventory control activities and compliance with applicable regulatory requirement.

Mull brings more than three years of end-to-end supply chain management experience and more than 10 years of experience overall related to customer focused negotiations and sales & operations planning (S&OP.) She most recently served as manager of customer support for Komatsu America Corp, where she led a five-person team to successfully process more than 10,000 orders per year.

Jeff Weller, executive vice president and chief operating officer of KSM, is excited about the leadership Mull will bring to the heavy equipment distributor.

"Cherish obviously understands who we are and our potential as a Komatsu distributor within her previous role at Komatsu America, but during the interview process she provided specifics of what will be required for Kirby-Smith to continue its growth pattern of all products we represent relating to analytics, logistic and planning," Weller said. "Cherish said she needed to understand KSM's entire operation in order to maximize sales and equipment turns and keep the organization growing."

Mull is looking forward to being part of KSM's unified family culture.

"I am honored to be a part of a company that truly values its people and their families above everything else," Mull said. "Furthermore, I am thrilled to now be a part of the Kirby-Smith family where everyone is on the same team, working together for the same goals, and helping each other along the way."

For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

