Sam Schneider

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Sam Schneider as its new general manager of industrial equipment.

Schneider comes to KSM after having served as regional product manager of Takeuchi Manufacturing since 2014. He has a strong background in equipment dealership development with nearly 20 years of experience related to sales, parts and service support, and is widely regarded in the industry as a "go to" resource for machine knowledge, product training and best-in-class sales practices, according to the company.

Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM, is grateful to add Schneider's expertise to the leadership of the heavy equipment distributor's industrial product lines, which include, but are not limited to, known industry manufacturers such as: Takeuchi, Terramac, Gradall, JLG, Multiquip, NPK, Fecon, Sullair, SkyTrak, Thompson, Trail King, Stanley and all related attachments.

"As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait,' and having long considered Sam to be a turn-key organizational fit for this position, we are grateful to have him officially onboard," said Weller. "Sam served as a tremendous resource to our team and customers over our past six years with Takeuchi and brings both excellent product knowledge and a wealth of industry relationships with him to KSM.

"He is a terrific addition to our culture and possesses the drive for excellence needed to lead in this important position for our company."

Schneider, who will be based out of KSM's Kansas City branch, has worked closely with KSM's sales team for years and is both humbled and honored to now make KSM his "port of call."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this amazing company," said Schneider. "I look forward doing my part to strengthen the legacy that has been built here."

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

