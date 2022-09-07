List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Kirby-Smith Machinery Promotes Angela Brewer to Director of Human Resources

Wed September 07, 2022 - National Edition
Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.


Angela Brewer
Angela Brewer

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has promoted Angela Brewer to director of human resources.

Brewer will be responsible for the strategic direction of Kirby-Smith Machinery's HR operations. She previously served as the company's human resources manager.

Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM, believes Brewer is the right person for this role, as the heavy equipment distributor continues its strong growth.

"This is something [President and CEO] John Arapidis and I have been discussing for some time, and we are excited to make the move official," said Weller. "Angela is an invaluable leader that truly embodies our core values in everything she does, and this is most evident in the way she supports our 600-plus employees. We expect great things from Angie and know she will do an incredible job leading her team and our HR operations into the future."

Brewer is passionate about KSM's team and excited for the opportunities of the new position.

"It is an honor to be part of such an amazing company. I am truly excited about the continued growth of our organization, and the opportunities this new role will bring to better support our exceptional team here at KSM."

For more information, visit kirby-smith.com.




