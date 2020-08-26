KLEMM KR 806-4GM Receives Its First European Assignment

In August, a KR 806-4GM was commissioned in cooperation with KLEMM's partner KMMB Demolición y Perforación (Madrid), and the very first assignment took place at a construction site inthe outskirts of the Basque industrial and port city of Bilbao.

With the purchase of its new anchor drilling rig, Tecimasa S.L.U., a Spanish Viuda de Sainz Group company and long-standing customer of KLEMM Bohrtechnik GmbH, relied once more on technology from KLEMM.

For the construction of a new building with an underground car park, anchor holes with a casing diameter of 5.9 in. (152 mm) and a drilling depth of 29.5 to 39 ft. (9 to 12 m) were drilled in an ambient temperature of more than 104F (40C).

The drilling rig, equipped with a manipulator and a revolving magazine (MAG 6.1) drilled the rods into the ground with a down-the-hole hammer. Since its launch at ConExpo earlier this year, multiple KR 806-4GM drilling rigs have excelled in various construction projects around the United States. This is the first assignment for the KR 806-4GM in the European market.