Kobelco USA Delivers Powerful ConExpo-Con/AGG Exhibit

The Kobelco SK350LC-10 Wounded Warrior Project tribute excavator.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA hosted its dealer network members and thousands of attendees at its exhibit during the recent ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 tradeshow in Las Vegas. The powerful Kobelco display highlighted the company's latest advancements, showcased its exclusive technologies and featured several new and specialty excavator models.

"ConExpo 2020 was a tremendous success for Kobelco USA," said Jack Fendrick, COO and vice president of Kobelco USA. "Our exhibit was the perfect opportunity to show the market why Kobelco excavators are truly ‘Built Like No Other' while also allowing us to connect with Kobelco dealers and current and future customers."

More than 20 machines were displayed in the expansive, 31,350-sq. ft. Kobelco exhibit. Several specialty excavators were debuted including the SK300LL purpose-built for heavy logging applications, as well as the SK550DLC-10 building demolition excavator. Kobelco introduced its largest excavator model currently available in North America, the SK850LC-10, and showcased the new SK390LC-10 which features a high and wide undercarriage and large boom cylinders for increased lifting power and stability.

The new SK35SR Electric excavator with a battery-powered hydraulic system featuring whisper quiet operation also was unveiled.

Kobelco created a memorable experience for attendees by integrating a western-style exhibit theme titled "Kobelco Country," that highlighted its dedication to the North American market while inviting attendees to have some fun. Hundreds of visitors participated in the Kobelco "No Bull" Challenge, which entailed riding the Kobelco mechanical bull for a prize. Attendees enjoyed relaxing and listening to country music in the Kobelco Saloon, as well as browsing the Kobelco General Store.

Individual stations throughout the exhibit educated visitors on Kobelco's rich history of innovation and superior parts, sales and service support. Kobelco highlighted the enhanced capabilities of its recently expanded Texas headquarters and parts facility, as well as its dedication to building excavators in the USA at its South Carolina manufacturing facility. The exhibit also featured Kobelco's exclusive iNDr cooling system, KOMEXS machine monitoring technology, and new K-DIVE remote operation technology.

In addition, Kobelco held several New Key ceremonies to celebrate the dealers and customers that added Kobelco equipment to their fleets during ConExpo, including: Anderson Machinery for the SK350LC-10 Wounded Warrior Project tribute excavator; Callsen Cutting for the SK300LL log loading machine; and Company Wrench for both the SK350DLC-10 and SK550DLC-10 building demolition excavators.

"Attendees that visited Kobelco Country at ConExpo were able to witness the exclusive innovations and industry-leading specs that make Kobelco machines mavericks – all while having a little fun," said Fendrick. "It was an unforgettable experience and we are thrilled with the positive outcome."

For more information, call 281/888-8430 or visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.