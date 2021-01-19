The enhanced Kobelco ED160BR-7 Blade Runner delivers enhanced power and performance capabilities.

The next-generation Kobelco ED160BR-7 is a combination of both a short radius excavator and a dozer, which enables customers to have two machines in one.

Unlike most excavators, this 105 hp, 37,000 lb. model is equipped with more than just a backfill blade; a six-way large capacity dozer blade with folding edges makes the ED160BR-7 an easy-to-transport machine that is unique to the market, according to the manufacturer.

The dozer blade boasts power, angle, tilt and lift capability, making the ED160BR-7 ideal for site preparation and slope grading jobs.

To demonstrate Kobelco's commitment to quality, the ED160BR-7 will include a 4-year or 4,000-hour standard factory warranty with KOMEXS Telematics.

Performance advancements allow the ED160BR-7 to deliver greater efficiency and productivity as well as increased power and speed than its predecessor. This upgraded model boasts a dynamic digging force of 24,800 lbs. to achieve leading-class work volume. A zero-tail swing radius and long digging reach capabilities provide a broad working range and easy maneuverability, while a top-of-class digging depth of 19 ft. and swing speed of 11 rpm shorten cycle times by approximately 10 percent, according to the manufacturer..

Equipped with a new Tier IV Final engine that increases power output by approximately 10 percent, the ED160BR-7 maintains enhanced productivity and efficiency, even while working at high power levels, lifting heavy loads or traveling on steep grades. Kobelco's independent travel feature allows the ED160BR-7 to move, lift and swing simultaneously without experiencing loss of power. And, a strong drawbar pulling force enables the ED160BR-7 to tackle steep and rough terrain with ease.

The Kobelco ED160BR-7 is equipped with enhanced multifunction capabilities, including an attachment selection system with adjustable flow-rate presets for the bucket, breaker, nibbler and thumb. This attachment selection system allows the operator to change tools quickly and easily. Mode settings for other attachments, such as a tilt rotator, can be easily added or changed.

When it comes to comfort, the ED160BR-7 offers intuitive operation and comprehensive safety. This Kobelco machine comes standard with an ergonomic lever and Grammer air ride suspension seat to reduce operating force and fatigue. The ED160BR-7 also boasts various cab features, including an optimized control layout with a new jog dial and 10-inch color monitor. An unfastened seatbelt indicator, and built-in rear, left and right-side cameras with a customizable split-screen display function to enhance operator awareness and jobsite safety.

Maintenance on the ED160BR-7 is easy and cost efficient, according to the manufacturer. Remote diagnostic and preventive maintenance systems utilize the latest IT innovations to improve operating product lifecycle costs. Easy access to maintenance data from the operation management system greatly improves ease of maintenance scheduling and ensures a long service life. Operators can expect extended service intervals when it comes to engine oil, hydraulic oil, filter changes and greasing.

For more information, call 281/888-8430 or visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.