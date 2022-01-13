Kohler Co. continues its focus on providing power resiliency solutions by expanding its clean energy management offering with the acquisition of Heila Technologies.

Heila will become part of Kohler's Power Group —a global leader in engines, power generation and clean energy.

Heila Technologies was founded in 2015 as an MIT-born company in Somerville, Mass., and is dedicated to simplifying the integration and operation of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and microgrids.

In its short history, Heila has successfully combined theoretical knowledge with practical industry experience to transform the energy industry from the ground up using DERs such as batteries, fuel cells, and solar arrays as the pillars of a new resilient, sustainable and reliable grid for communities and businesses.

The company's core offering, the Heila Edge, is a modular energy platform designed to advance a more modern, cleaner energy supply by simplifying the integration, operation, optimization and scale-up of DERs. Its decentralized system provides unparalleled automation and modularity, dramatically reducing system complexity and cost while increasing resiliency and reliability, according to the company.

As a developer of power source hardware and software, Heila is able to integrate and optimize distributed renewable energy resources and storage solutions to create a modular microgrid, providing reliable power when the grid cannot.

Heila Technologies will operate as a standalone entity within the Kohler Power Group with Francisco Morocz, General Manager, reporting directly to Brian Melka, group president — Power. Terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

"Heila Technologies is an ideal fit for Kohler as its hardware and software solutions can be integrated with our residential and industrial generators, energy storage systems, and Clarke Energy's renewable energy services as we continue to expand and diversify our portfolio," said Melka.

"With this acquisition, we are leveraging our history of trusted expertise in power resiliency with newer clean energy technologies. Resilient energy control through DERs is a crucial part of the development of the energy sector's infrastructure needs of the future."

"We are very excited to join Kohler Co., a highly regarded, strong multinational organization that has achieved decades of unparalleled innovation and growth. As a young company, Heila Technologies couldn't be more pleased to now be part of the company's well-established Power Group and contribute to a shared strategy of power resiliency and sustainability and to accelerate the growth of clean and distributed energy resources globally," said Morocz.

