Kohler Engines Visits Hillhead Trade Show

Tue June 21, 2022 - National Edition
Kohler


Kohler Engines participated at the Hillhead trade show with a booth that spoke to not only OEMs but also to the rental world.

Today's engines are increasingly complex. For Kohler, offering the highest levels of technology while ensuring simplicity for the manufacturer is a real mission.

For this reason, the star of this year's show was a historic member of Kohler's KDI line — the 1903TCR Stage V in Power Pack version.

The Power Packs are the ultimate expression of Kohler's philosophy: advanced technology with compact and efficient solutions.

Designed to be integrated into various applications with minimal installation effort, Power Packs possess a quick and easy interface that can significantly reduce customers' time-to-market due to limited reengineering requirements, according to the company.

The turbo-common rail and various ATS system (Kohler Flex solutions) — which can be engine mounted or chassis mounted — meet the diverse emission needs of OEMs worldwide.

Even the most demanding applications are met, due to an extensive list of options to choose from, such as PTO's, air filters and speed controls. The cooling system is designed and built to work in the toughest conditions, ensuring reliability and quality at the highest level.

The Power Pack line has a power range from 19 to 112 kW. The best-in-class engine for its displacement is the KDI 3404, which offers outstanding performance with a maximum power output of 112 kW at 1,800 rpm and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1,400 rpm.

As with all of the company's other products, Power Pack solutions benefit from Kohler's global service network, which boasts 2,000 diesel outlets worldwide and more than 8,000 gasoline outlets with the highest standards, the company said.

Hillhead also was an opportunity to talk about the Kohler Rental Partner Program, an ad hoc project that provides participating rental companies with specific training courses, dedicated discounts for the purchase of original spare parts and access to all aftermarket documentation.

Training meetings are organized with Kohler's specialized speakers, with in-depth coverage of ordinary maintenance of the various engine families, electronic engine operation and independent or remotely assisted diagnostics. The goal of the program is to lower the total cost of ownership that falls on the rental partner, making it more independent and efficient in the management of its fleet, with the intention of decreasing downtime and making vehicles available for rental as soon as possible.

For more information, visit kohlerengines.com.




