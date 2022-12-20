GHH offers a wide range of equipment focused on loaders (LHDs) and articulated dump trucks in the mid-seam mass mining, narrow vein and low-profile market segments.

Komatsu announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire GHH Group GmbH (GHH), a manufacturer of underground mining, tunnelling and special civil engineering equipment headquartered in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Founded in the 1960s and currently part of the German-owned Schmidt Kranz Group, GHH offers a wide range of equipment focused on loaders (LHDs) and articulated dump trucks in the mid-seam mass mining, narrow vein and low-profile market segments. The company also supports customers with aftermarket parts and service support through the entire life of each machine.

With this acquisition, Komatsu will add GHH's factories and rebuild facilities in key markets, in addition to its robust product offerings and talented staff.

"We are very excited about this acquisition as it represents a great opportunity for Komatsu to expand its offerings for underground mining equipment and accelerate new product development through synergies with Komatsu's existing team and product offerings," said Peter Salditt, president and CEO, Komatsu Mining Corp.

"By adding GHH's factories and rebuild facilities in key markets in Europe, South Africa, India and Chile, we also aim to strengthen production and service capabilities for our customers."

Komatsu intends to continue the service GHH provides and plans to support business as usual post-acquisition. The combined team will then work together to expand Komatsu's offering for underground mining equipment and increase customer access to products in new territories.

"GHH is excited to be able to start a new journey with a strong player in the mining world. This opens huge doors for our people and our products to develop further and grow beyond what we could have hoped for," said GHH Group CEO Jan Petzold.

"This is the next logical step in becoming a true global player and we look forward to becoming part of the Komatsu family".

The official close of the acquisition is projected for the first half of 2023.

Per the company's ongoing mid-term management plan "DANTOTSU Value — Together, to ‘The Next' for sustainable growth," Komatsu is working to expand offerings for underground hard rock mining, creating new value for customers with the development of new equipment, processes and technologies that will help operations step forward to the next stage for the workplace of the future and provide a more sustainable environment for the next generation.

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories