Thu February 16, 2023 - National Edition
For ConExpo 2023, Komatsu will be in booth W42044 and the theme for the show will be "Creating value together." With the right products, latest technologies, actionable data and dealer support, Komatsu helps its customers create value to help achieve their visions for productivity, efficiency, sustainability and safety.
The Komatsu booth will feature equipment, technology and service solutions that address:
To showcase tools that support operation optimization, the Komatsu booth will address:
Working together with its customers, the Komatsu booth will demonstrate how Komatsu's machines and solutions can help our customers:
On the show floor, Komatsu will be featuring our latest electric offerings alongside brand-new and recently introduced machines. A sampling of Komatsu machines that will be on the floor include:
Even small steps toward a digitally transformed job site promote safety, can help optimize production, lower costs and waste and help attract and retain talent. With data management and applications that can be managed from anywhere, get a holistic digital representation of a site.
In this session, learn which operations at the site can be digitized, what the different options are for a fleet to be digitally connected, and what can be remotely accessed from the office.
The seminar will be held March 17, 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at West Hall, 206.