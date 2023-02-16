List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Komatsu at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

Thu February 16, 2023 - National Edition
Komatsu


The D71PXi-24 intelligent dozer is one of many machines that will be featured at ConExpo.
The D71PXi-24 intelligent dozer is one of many machines that will be featured at ConExpo.

For ConExpo 2023, Komatsu will be in booth W42044 and the theme for the show will be "Creating value together." With the right products, latest technologies, actionable data and dealer support, Komatsu helps its customers create value to help achieve their visions for productivity, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

The Komatsu booth will feature equipment, technology and service solutions that address:

  • Construction
  • Energy/utility
  • Forestry
  • Quarry
  • Smart Construction/Smart Quarry
  • Sustainability and electrification
  • Waste

To showcase tools that support operation optimization, the Komatsu booth will address:

  • Sustainability/electrification roadmap
  • Technology implementation
  • Workforce optimization

Working together with its customers, the Komatsu booth will demonstrate how Komatsu's machines and solutions can help our customers:

  • Optimize fleet capabilities
  • Extend the life/improve the value of machines
  • Operate with safety as a priority and reduce employee downtime
  • Leverage the latest technology to improve efficiencies and productivity
  • Conserve resources and reduce fuel consumption
  • Upskill and retain employees and use them in the most productive ways through leveraging the right training and latest technologies

On the show floor, Komatsu will be featuring our latest electric offerings alongside brand-new and recently introduced machines. A sampling of Komatsu machines that will be on the floor include:

  • PC210E (with Smart Construction Retrofit) electric excavator
  • PC900LC (with Smart Construction Retrofit) excavator
  • HB365LC-3 (with Smart Construction Retrofit) hybrid excavator
  • D71PXi-24 intelligent dozer
  • HD465-8 mechanical haul truck
  • PC230F-11 processor
  • PC360iLC-11 intelligent excavator
  • WA600-8 wheel loader
Educational Seminar — Digital Transformation of Job Sites

Even small steps toward a digitally transformed job site promote safety, can help optimize production, lower costs and waste and help attract and retain talent. With data management and applications that can be managed from anywhere, get a holistic digital representation of a site.

In this session, learn which operations at the site can be digitized, what the different options are for a fleet to be digitally connected, and what can be remotely accessed from the office.

The seminar will be held March 17, 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at West Hall, 206.




