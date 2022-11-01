List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Komatsu Company-Owned Stores in Northeast Will Carry Genesis Demolition, Recycling Attachments

Tue November 01, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Komatsu


"We have partnered with Genesis to offer their products to our customers because they are a global leader in shear, concrete processor and grapple innovation," said Mike Kubas, vice president, Komatsu company-owned stores.

When choosing demolition or recycling attachments, customers demand products that can excel in and withstand those tough applications. Because Genesis has earned an excellent reputation as a provider of high-quality attachments, the Komatsu company-owned stores in the northeast region will now offer attachments from Genesis.

"We have partnered with Genesis to offer their products to our customers because they are a global leader in shear, concrete processor and grapple innovation," said Mike Kubas, vice president, Komatsu company-owned stores. "Their excellent post-sale customer support and technical service is well-aligned with our strategy, and very complementary to the products we currently sell to our customer base."

Demolition Attachments

Designed with features including multiple jaws with quick change-outs, reversible blades and teeth, and streamlined internal components that require low maintenance, Genesis demolition attachments easily process concrete, rebar and steel in high-reach, general and bridge demolition, concrete recycling and C & D material recycling applications.

Recycling Attachments

Genesis mobile shears and grapples are designed to increase scrap processing speed, efficiency and handling. Available in 22 models, GXT shears fit a wide range of excavators to meet application needs, while Genesis scrap grapples and handling grapples provide large capacities to quickly move material.

"We are excited to bring our experience and industry-leading products and support to these Komatsu customers," said Justin Palvere, director of North American Sales, Genesis. "Together, we can better serve the demolition and scrap industries."

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




