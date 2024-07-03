Logo courtesy of Komatsu

Komatsu Company Stores East announced a series of five open houses across multiple locations in the eastern United States. The events aim to enhance community engagement efforts and strengthen business partnerships, according to Komatsu.

The events include:

Holbrook, N.Y.

Date: July 10, 2024

Location: 601 Coates Ave, Holbrook, NY 11741

South Plainfield, N.J.

Date: July 31, 2024

Location: 2820 Hamilton Blvd, South Plainfield, NJ 07080

Harrisburg, Pa.

Date: September 11, 2024

Location: 6375 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Hatfield, Pa.

Date: September 18, 2024

Location: 2240 Bethlehem Pike, Hatfield, PA 19440

Baltimore, Md.

Date: October 2, 2024

Location: 1400 Joh Ave, Baltimore, MD 21227

Each open house will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Komatsu's latest equipment offerings, engage with industry experts and learn about operational solutions designed to support business goals. Attendees also can be entered in a raffle for prizes and enjoy lunch from a local food truck vendor.

"Komatsu Company Stores East is committed to building strong relationships with our customers and communities," said Mike Kubas, vice president of operations. "These open houses will not only showcase our latest products but will also demonstrate our commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering growth opportunities."

