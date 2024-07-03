List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Komatsu Company Stores East Announce Upcoming Open Houses

    Wed July 03, 2024 - Northeast Edition


    Logo courtesy of Komatsu

    Komatsu Company Stores East announced a series of five open houses across multiple locations in the eastern United States. The events aim to enhance community engagement efforts and strengthen business partnerships, according to Komatsu.

    The events include:

    Holbrook, N.Y.

    Date: July 10, 2024

    Location: 601 Coates Ave, Holbrook, NY 11741

    South Plainfield, N.J.

    Date: July 31, 2024

    Location: 2820 Hamilton Blvd, South Plainfield, NJ 07080

    Harrisburg, Pa.

    Date: September 11, 2024

    Location: 6375 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

    Hatfield, Pa.

    Date: September 18, 2024

    Location: 2240 Bethlehem Pike, Hatfield, PA 19440

    Baltimore, Md.

    Date: October 2, 2024

    Location: 1400 Joh Ave, Baltimore, MD 21227

    Each open house will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Komatsu's latest equipment offerings, engage with industry experts and learn about operational solutions designed to support business goals. Attendees also can be entered in a raffle for prizes and enjoy lunch from a local food truck vendor.

    "Komatsu Company Stores East is committed to building strong relationships with our customers and communities," said Mike Kubas, vice president of operations. "These open houses will not only showcase our latest products but will also demonstrate our commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering growth opportunities."




