Komatsu Upgrades XT-5 Family of Tracked Feller Bunchers

Wed July 29, 2020 - National Edition
To further boost multi-functioning performance for its customers, Komatsu added 7 percent more horsepower (331 hp vs. 310 at launch) to the Cummins QSL9 engine and increased the hydraulic flow.
To better meet customer needs, Komatsu is upgrading its XT-5 family of tracked feller bunchers, adding performance and operator improvements, as well as covering the machines with a special 2-year/5,000-hour warranty program. The XT430-5, XT445L-5 and XT465L-5 models were introduced in 2018, and these advancements were made based on customer feedback.

Komatsu XT-5 machines let customers travel, operate the swing, arm and tool simultaneously, for maximum usability. To further boost multi-functioning performance for its customers, Komatsu added 7 percent more horsepower (331 hp vs. 310 at launch) to the Cummins QSL9 engine and increased the hydraulic flow, while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency, according to the manufacturer.

Travel speed was increased by 25 percent to further improve productivity. The XT445L-5/XT465L-5 models now reach 3.3 mph (5.3 kmh); the XT430-5 model, 3.2 mph (5.1 kmh). Added lighting elements improve nighttime visibility of the right track and when using the rear camera, for a total of 13 LED lights brilliantly illuminating nighttime operations.

"Working with, listening to and responding to customers is the cornerstone of our product development process, so when they said that our XT-5 machines would be even better with a boost in speed and multi-functioning performance, we got to work," said Todd Miyake, vice president, forest division, Komatsu America Corp.

"We have also added a special 2-year or 5,000-hour warranty for a limited time period to offer customers an exceptional combination of performance, efficiency and peace of mind."

The special warranty program covers new XT430-5, XT445L-5 and XT465L-5 tracked feller bunchers purchased through March 31, 2021, as well as those purchased since launch. This coverage is in addition to the standard Komatsu CARE coverage which includes 100-, 500-, 1000-, 1,500- and 2,000-hour maintenance services for the first three years or 2,000 hours, whichever occurs first. All of these services are performed using genuine Komatsu filters and fluids.

The XT430-5, XT445L-5 and XT465L-5 Komatsu tracked feller bunchers were introduced in 2018 and were totally reengineered. Highlights include:

  • Outstanding serviceability with all service points easily accessible and gull-wing hood engine access
  • Increased power, torque — even while using up to 5 percent less fuel
  • Increased lift capacities and the ability of the XT465L-5 to readily operate the Quadco 24-in. (61 cm) cutting capacity disc saw head
  • Left-positioned modern forestry cab with exceptional visibility and comfort
  • Customizable operator controls via IQAN-MD4 digital control system
  • Komtrax remote equipment monitoring and management telematics system, which can improve operator productivity and monitor machine health, a valuable tool for scheduling preventative maintenance and service

For more information, visit www.komatsuforest.us.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.



