Komatsu WA800-8 Wheel Loader Increases Fuel Efficiency, Features New Technology

Tue April 28, 2020 - National Edition
Komatsu


The 254,700 lb. (115,530 kg) Komatsu WA800-8 wheel loader is designed to load 60 to 100 ton haul trucks in quarry, aggregate and mining applications.
The 254,700 lb. (115,530 kg) Komatsu WA800-8 wheel loader is designed to load 60 to 100 ton haul trucks in quarry, aggregate and mining applications.

With newly designed front and rear frame and loader linkages, the Tier IV Komatsu WA800-8 wheel loader has the most durable chassis in model history, according to the manufacturer.*

On display at the Komatsu booth at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, the 254,700 lb. (115,530 kg) wheel loader is designed to load 60 to 100 ton haul trucks in quarry, aggregate and mining applications.

To keep operators comfortable throughout long shifts, the cab has been re-engineered with a 7-inch high resolution monitor, a heated and ventilated air-suspension operator seat, improved access and enhanced visbility.

KomVision with radar obstacle detection provides the operator with a birds-eye view of the working area on a dedicated monitor. Radar obstacle detection provides a visual and audible alert when an object is detected.

Leveraging the power of connected technology, the WA800-8's automatic dig, semi-automatic approach, and semi-automatic dump systems can be used together or separately to automate the work phases when v-cycle loading haul trucks. These systems were designed to help newer loader operators become productive more quickly as well as reduce fatigue for all operators.

The machine's variable traction control system and modulation clutch system provide optimal tractive effort in various ground conditions. The WA800's reinforced z-bar loader linkage provides high breakout force even in the most challenging digging applications.

To reduce total cost of ownership, transmission and axle overhaul intervals on the WA800-8 have been extended.

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com.

*All comparisons are to the previous Komatsu model unless otherwise stated.



