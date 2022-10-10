Engineered for reliability, the WX03 is built with a high-strength steel frame design and a heavy-duty, all-mechanical powertrain, to help hit production targets while controlling costs.

Load-haul-dump (LHD) machines are a mainstay of any underground hard rock operation. Engineered for the most demanding mining environments, the Komatsu WX03 LHD is a 3.3 ton diesel-powered heavy-duty machine designed for especially small, narrow vein applications with limited maneuvering space.

This solid LHD features simple operation controls and a rugged long-life structure specifically designed for ease of use and ease of maintenance with an onboard self-diagnostic user interface, according to the manufacturer.

With an efficient powertrain and hydraulic system designed for improved performance, as well as a modern operator compartment with easy-to-use controls, this small-class LHD can offer big performance.

Benefits of Komatsu WX03 LHD

74 kW (99 hp) water-cooled engine for low environmental heat

Outstanding breakout power for fast bucket filling

Pre-engineered options to suit most applications and requirements

Engineered for reliability, the WX03 is built with a high-strength steel frame design and a heavy-duty, all-mechanical powertrain, to help hit production targets while controlling costs. It is designed for long component life with mining grade components, a proven powertrain, severe-duty electrical system and collet-style pins.

Ease of Use for Operators, Maintenance Team

To help your mine drive toward zero harm, the WX03 offers multiple features including a ROPS/FOPS-certified enclosure, a spring-applied braking system, operation interlocks, three-point mounting, anti-slip steps and hot component isolation. With its intuitive controls and ergonomics, this LHD is built for operator comfort and visibility.

Easy-to-use two-handed controls simplify training and operation, and the unique bucket geometry is designed to optimize efficient filling with less spillage.

Offering enhanced serviceability, the WX03 has vital maintenance components conveniently accessible from the ground level that are designed to help service crew make fast, efficient repairs.

Can Be Tailored for Specific Mining Needs

Customizable to meet operational needs, some of the available options on the WX03 include an automatic lubrication system, ejector bucket, fire suppression system, quick-attach coupling system, radio remote control and recovery hook.

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

