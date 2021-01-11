With proactive dozing control, even less experienced operators can automatically cut/strip from existing terrain.

Productivity is key to job site success. And just as technology has transformed global business, Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) can help quickly transform construction job sites into highly efficient, highly productive operations, according to the manufacturer.

Komatsu's iMC incorporates a host of advanced, proprietary machine technology to let contractors take advantage of productivity-enhancing automation and cutting-edge job site design. Operators — even those with limited experience — can work with utmost efficiency, guided by sophisticated automation, Komatsu said.

Both the Komatsu D51i-24 (131 hp) and D61i-24 (168 hp) dozers are now available with Komatsu's iMC 2.0 with the following benefits:

Learns as it works

With proactive dozing control, even less experienced operators can automatically cut/strip from existing terrain. The dozer measures the terrain it tracks over and uses that data to plan the next pass. Productivity can improve by up to 60 percent versus previous generation.

Spreads fill material automatically

Lift layer control automatically lets operators spread fill from existing terrain with the press of a button. The dozer measures the terrain it tracks over and uses the data it gathers to plan the next pass for up to double your production with consistent layers for compaction quality.

Levels material even during rough dozing

Tilt steering control automatically tilts the blade to maintain straight travel during rough dozing. This reduces operator steering input by up to 80 percent.

Quick surface creation

Operators can create a temporary design surface with the press of a button with quick surface creation. Combined with other iMC 2.0 functions, crews can begin stripping or spreading using automated input while waiting for the finish grade model.

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com/smart-construction/intelligent-machine-control.