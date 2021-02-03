Mack Trucks dealer Kriete Truck Centers announced its acquisition of Scaffidi Truck Centers, adding two locations to Kriete’s footprint. The two dealerships acquired by Kriete are located in Stevens Point and Tomahawk, Wis.

"This investment shows the commitment of Kriete Truck Centers, which has long been a premier Mack dealer, to the Mack brand and its customers," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. "Scaffidi has served our customers well, and we are pleased that the exemplary service and support Mack customers receive at Kriete locations is now extended to two other rooftops."

With the acquisition, Kriete Truck Centers now operates 10 Wisconsin dealerships along with the Stevens Point and Tomahawk locations, including in Milwaukee, Fond du Lac, Racine, Madison, Green Bay, Mauston, La Crosse and Sheboygan.

"We are proud stewards of the Mack brand, and to be able to expand into new markets while teaming up with successful Mack partners is a real blessing," said David Kriete, president and CEO of Kriete Truck Centers. "Our goal to be the very best employer to our people and advocate for our customers is only strengthened by unifying two quality companies and expanding our footprint. This emphasizes our desire to be the very best in all that we do. We are excited for the future."

Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2021, Kriete Truck Centers was founded in 1951 by Henry Kriete, a former vice president at Mack Trucks Inc. in the 1930s and 1940s. Now in its third generation, the business remains family owned, with headquarters based in Milwaukee.

Along with the dealerships, Kriete also operates Kriete Leasing and Rental, a wholly owned subsidiary with more than 1,000 trucks and trailers for lease, finance, maintenance, service and rental. Kriete offers an in-house body builder and "rig-up" center with a full product line of bodies, trailers, loaders and beds. Kriete also is the certified dealer representing Putzmeister and Sany products in the Midwest.

With the acquisition, 74 employees join Kriete along with 25 additional service bays, bringing the total number of technicians throughout the Kriete group to more than 250. The acquisition also brings Kriete's total service bays to more than 100 and more than $20 million in parts inventory. The Stevens Point location is open 24 hours Monday through Saturday and Tomahawk is open from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

