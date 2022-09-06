Kris Koberg

The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) has named Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA, as chairman of its new Outrigger Mat Resource Task Force, which is part of the Safety Education & Training Committee.

The objective of the task force will be to advance awareness of existing standards and regulations. It also will provide information related to different types of supporting material and best practices for selecting and using outrigger pads and mats.

"This task force is made up of individuals that have strong backgrounds in crane rental, engineering, safety, risk management and manufacturing," said Koberg. "We look forward to working together to provide the industry with resources and guidance for outrigger mat usage."

DICA has been a member of SC&RA for nine years, and Koberg is currently serving a three-year term on the Crane & Rigging Group Safety Education & Training Committee.

Members of the task force include: Chair Koberg; Patrick Clark, LGH; Christian Coronel, Bragg Companies; Dan Durrett, Maxim Crane Works; Tyler Elliff, Precision Crane Service Inc.; Jeff Hammons, JHam Group Consulting; Jeremy Landry, Deep South Crane and Rigging; Kevin O'Neill, Bay Crane Service; Jonathan Parnell, Industrial Training International; Ingo Schiller, Tadano America Corporation; Bill Smith, NBIS (NationsBuilders Insurance Services); Jeff Steiner, Bigfoot Construction Equipment; Mark Wade, JJ Curran Crane Company; and Mike Walsh, Dearborn Companies.

