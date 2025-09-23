Link-Belt's 'Diggin' for a Cure' tour made a stop at Kirby-Smith Machinery in St. Louis, where a pink excavator raised funds for breast cancer research. KSM hosted a customer event with a silent auction, food, and merchandise to support the cause. Since 2012, Link-Belt has raised over $1,000,000 for breast cancer awareness.

Kirby-Smith Machinery (KSM) participated with Link-Belt Excavators as one of the featured stops on its "Diggin' for a Cure — Pink-Belt Tour."

To mark the occasion, KSM held a customer appreciation event on Sept. 9, 2025, at its St. Louis facility, complete with complimentary merchandise, barbeque and a silent auction to benefit breast cancer awareness initiatives. The tour also stopped at KSM's Kansas City, Mo., location on Sept. 11.

The Pink-Belt — a Link-Belt 145X4 excavator, painted pink — is on a nationwide tour to raise awareness and money to support breast cancer research. The machine will be auctioned off at Con-Expo 2026 in March. Since 2012, Link-Belt has raised more than $1million to support the cause.

"Kirby-Smith Machinery has a long history of supporting initiatives that promote research and awareness for breast cancer," said Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM. "We greatly appreciated the efforts of our manufacturing partners and customers to help raise money for a great cause."

For more information, visit LBXCO.com/pinkbelt and kirby-smith.com. CEG

Today's top stories