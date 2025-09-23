Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    KSM Hosts Link-Belt's 'Diggin' for a Cure' Tour in St. Louis

    Link-Belt's 'Diggin' for a Cure' tour made a stop at Kirby-Smith Machinery in St. Louis, where a pink excavator raised funds for breast cancer research. KSM hosted a customer event with a silent auction, food, and merchandise to support the cause. Since 2012, Link-Belt has raised over $1,000,000 for breast cancer awareness.

    September 23, 2025 - Midwest Edition #20

    CEG


    Kirby-Smith Machinery (KSM) participated with Link-Belt Excavators as one of the featured stops on its "Diggin' for a Cure — Pink-Belt Tour."

    To mark the occasion, KSM held a customer appreciation event on Sept. 9, 2025, at its St. Louis facility, complete with complimentary merchandise, barbeque and a silent auction to benefit breast cancer awareness initiatives. The tour also stopped at KSM's Kansas City, Mo., location on Sept. 11.

    The Pink-Belt — a Link-Belt 145X4 excavator, painted pink — is on a nationwide tour to raise awareness and money to support breast cancer research. The machine will be auctioned off at Con-Expo 2026 in March. Since 2012, Link-Belt has raised more than $1million to support the cause.

    "Kirby-Smith Machinery has a long history of supporting initiatives that promote research and awareness for breast cancer," said Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM. "We greatly appreciated the efforts of our manufacturing partners and customers to help raise money for a great cause."

    For more information, visit LBXCO.com/pinkbelt and kirby-smith.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17

    (L-R) are Matt Heisel, used equipment manager, Kirby-Smith Machinery; Steve Aulbach of Infrastructure Management; and Bo Ross, general manager of used equipment, Kirby-Smith Machinery. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Powell (L) of Genesis Attachments met up with Ted Ahrens of Ahrens Excavation and Demolition. (CEG photo)
    Casey Hodges (L) of Budrovich and John Stallons of Kirby-Smith Machinery enjoyed some refreshments during the customer appreciation event. (CEG photo)
    JP Cotton (C) of Kirby-Smith Machinery talks with Mike Baumann (L) and Brad Franke of Barnhart Crane and Rigging. (CEG photo)
    Shane Schartau (L) of Kirby-Smith Machinery catches up with Joel Crum of Associated Wire Rope and Rigging. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): P&M Excavating’s Rob Malone, Robert Malone and Jim Adkirson looked over these Link-Belt excavators. (CEG photo)
    Tony Pona (L) of Budrovich and Rickey Bailey vice president, crane division of Kirby-Smith Machinery enjoyed lunch at the event. (CEG photo)
    Matt Kelley (L), president of Kelley Excavating, talks with George Fram, product support of Kirby-Smith Machinery. (CEG photo)
    Link-Belt is Diggin’ for a Cure, with its “Pink-Belt” 145X4 excavator with an Esco bucket. Link-Belt has raised more than $1 million since 2012. The Pink-Belt is traveling to participating dealers around the country and will be auctioned at ConExpo 2026. For more information, visit LBXCO.com/pinkbelt. (CEG photo)
    Link-Belt is Diggin’ for a Cure, with its “Pink-Belt” 145X4 excavator with an Esco bucket. Link-Belt has raised more than $1 million since 2012. The Pink-Belt is traveling to participating dealers around the country and will be auctioned at ConExpo 2026. For more information, visit LBXCO.com/pinkbelt. (CEG photo)
    Robert Cloud of Magni demonstrates the features of this Magni 16.10 telescopic telehandler, which is ideal for safely moving large, bulky loads. (CEG photo)
    One of the many machines on display was this Grove RT9130E-2 rough-terrain crane. This crane is designed for the toughest conditions and offers lift capacities from 30 to 160 tons. (CEG photo)
    This Link-Belt 350 X4 excavator comes with Precision Grade, enabling operators of all skill levels to increase productivity. This machine was shown with a Strickland grapple attachment. (CEG photo)
    This Link-Belt 350 X4 excavator comes with Precision Grade, enabling operators of all skill levels to increase productivity. This machine was shown with a Strickland grapple attachment. (CEG photo)
    Attendees had a chance to view this Link-Belt 490 X4 excavator with a Genesis GXT775R mobile shear attachment. (CEG photo)
    Chris Ware (L) of Kirby-Smith and Andy Elam of Wood River Refinery with the “Pink-Belt” excavator fitted with an Esco bucket. The machine will be auctioned off at ConExpo 2026 to raise money for breast cancer support. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Rob Faulkner of Kirby-Smith Machinery; Clay Mothershead of Oakley St. Louis; Steve Schutte of Oakley St. Louis; and Larry Kohler of Kirby-Smith Machinery. (CEG photo)




