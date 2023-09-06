Our Main Office
Wed September 06, 2023
Kubota continues its commitment to invest in hometowns across America with its Kubota Hometown Proud community grant program, awarding $600,000 in grants to five deserving communities.
Kubota Hometown Proud is an annual grant program that encourages municipalities and nonprofit organizations to partner with their local Kubota dealership to apply for grant funding consideration.
This year, the program launched a call-for-entries in April and received nearly 800 applications before Kubota selected its five $100,000 regional grant winners. Then in August, all five community revitalization projects were put up for a public vote to determine one lucky "Community Choice Grant" winner to receive an additional $100,000, which ultimately was awarded to Lucasville Community Park, a new park concept for a small town in Ohio that needed a community gathering place.
"Kubota is proud to give back to the communities where our dealers live and work," said Todd Stucke, senior vice president of Kubota North America, and senior vice president of marketing, product support & strategic projects of Kubota Tractor Corporation.
"This year, the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program saw applicants from nearly every state in the country. We are incredibly honored to support this year's projects and hope our funding and equipment will assist in bringing each winner's vision to life to serve each hometown for many years to come."
The 2023 Kubota Hometown Proud Grant Program winners include:
Kubota is honored to invest in hometowns across America and help make sustainable impacts for the future — from building agriculture centers and barns, to supporting community gardens and vocational farming programs — which is exactly what the brand's hard-working equipment is built for. To date, the company has awarded $1.2 million in Kubota Hometown Proud grants.
For more information, visit KubotaHometownProud.com.