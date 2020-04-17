Kubota Prototype Micro-Hybrid System Featured at ConExpo

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Kubota Prototype Micro-Hybrid System Featured at ConExpo

Fri April 17, 2020 - National Edition
Kubota



Kubota Engine America's prototype of its micro-hybrid system made its North American debut at ConExpo 2020.

Kubota's micro-hybrid system provides power assistance instantaneously during peak overloads to the engine providing an additional electrical power boost of up to 10 kW. The immediate torque offers an efficiency boost at the most crucial time while recuperating and recharging its battery pack when not initiated.

Kubota first demonstrated its concept at Intermat, in France, April 2018. In 2019, at bauma, Kubota displayed the prototype system installed in a forklift.

The micro-hybrid system started with the 1.8 liter engine and now it has expanded to a larger 3.3 liter engine. The peripheral key components, such as DC-DC converter and 48V lithium ion battery also have been enhanced.

"Kubota's micro-hybrid system allows for engine downsizing with maintaining performance,productivity and efficiency," Tomokazu Matsushita, president of Kubota Engine America, said. "The enhancement of the lineup will provide benefits to more OEM customers and equipment users."

For more information, visit kubotaengine.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Engines Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Kubota New Products Prototype Development