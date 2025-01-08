List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Kubota Unveils Wide Range of Customer Solutions at CES 2025

    Kubota unveiled a wide range of customer solutions at CES 2025, featuring electric tractors, autonomous sprayers, robotic pruners, and more across agriculture and construction segments. The company emphasizes customer-driven innovation, showcasing how technology meets the diverse needs of its customers.

    Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
    Kubota


    Kubota North America announced its vision for the future that includes offering more customer solutions across its entire equipment portfolio and providing greater choice — offering diverse powertrain options, seamless access to data and analytics, improved connectivity and advanced automation.

    This approach ensures that Kubota meets increasing complexities and challenges with more certainty and simplicity and empowers its customers like never before.

    "What you need to know about Kubota is that we develop solutions with our customers in an innovation cycle that never ends," said Todd Stucke, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation, and senior vice president, Kubota North America.

    "That all starts with observing and listening to our customers. From there, we design and build solutions to help our customers overcome their challenges. And we're never entirely done because we continue to iterate over time and continue the cycle, always listening, and always improving."

    At the CES 2025 show, Kubota showcased a range of equipment offerings that deliver choice — across its residential, specialty agriculture and construction segments — to provide the right product, with the right technological capabilities, for every customer. Equipment on display included:

    • Agri Concept 2.0 — An electric tractor concept offering data, AI, automation and electrification as a choice of powertrain for when you want to drive and autonomous when you don't.
    • Smart Autonomous Sprayer — A fully autonomous chemical sprayer that scouts to identify pests and sprays with precision to lessen spray drift and overuse. The result reduces labor and the use of chemicals in the field.
    • Flash — Ultra-detailed images are gathered to detect plant-level health. When coupled with AI, Flash provides recommendations on a grower dashboard to help make crop decisions one plant at a time.
    • KATR — The Best of Innovation winner in the CES Innovation Awards 2025 program, the Industrial Equipment and Machinery product category, Kubota's four-wheeled all terrain, multifunctional robot. The KATR maintains a level cargo deck when working on uneven terrain and can work autonomously or remotely to tackle a range of versatile applications in agriculture and construction environments.
    • Smart Robotic Pruner — makes advanced image capture possible. When coupled with AI, and machine learning that classifies buds and canes based on position and fruiting potential, it optimizes production precision and accuracy.
    • Smart Plant Imager — Uses advanced robotics and hyperspectral imaging cameras to capture real-time data and insights.
    • Within the construction segment, the Kubota KX038-4e electric excavator is a zero-emissions, quiet electric excavator that addresses ventilation, noise and emissions allowing for work at night, in residential areas, or even indoors.
    • Hydrogen Engine Genset that matches the portable power diesel models, but with the benefit of a quiet, clean hydrogen engine, offering a power source choice without sacrificing performance.
    • And, within Kubota's residential segment, a Smart Autonomous Zero-Turn Mower showcasing Kubota's cooperative technology that facilitates multiple machines working together to complete large tasks and makes it possible to do more with smaller machines, less investment and risk than one industrial-sized machine.

    "At Kubota, we believe that truly listening to our customers drives innovation in every aspect of what we call the ‘Work Loop'," said Brett McMickell, chief technology officer of Kubota North America. "The Work Loop — an essential cycle of assessing, analyzing and acting — has always been fundamental to effective task management. With the integration of advanced sensors, AI-driven analysis, networking protocols, automation, and robotics, we are enhancing this cycle to be more seamless and efficient than ever before."

    This application of the Innovation Cycle to the Work Loop is how Kubota meets the diverse needs of its customers. Two such customers working closely with Kubota in their pursuits to overcome challenges in both an agriculture and construction settings joined Kubota at the show:

    • Kyle Stumpenhorst of Rural Renovators, a custom builder for the residential, agriculture and commercial industries, where he is the founder and owner, and operator of Kubota equipment.
    • And, Edwin Evers, a Major League Fishing professional bass angler and pecan orchard farmer from Oklahoma.

    "We will continue to learn from many of our customers across segments to iterate the next product and technology solution that will help them manage tomorrow's challenges and grow their businesses," McMickell added. "This is how Kubota works to make a better quality of life for individuals and society."

    For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com/innovation.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




