Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Kubota unveiled a wide range of customer solutions at CES 2025, featuring electric tractors, autonomous sprayers, robotic pruners, and more across agriculture and construction segments. The company emphasizes customer-driven innovation, showcasing how technology meets the diverse needs of its customers.
Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
Kubota North America announced its vision for the future that includes offering more customer solutions across its entire equipment portfolio and providing greater choice — offering diverse powertrain options, seamless access to data and analytics, improved connectivity and advanced automation.
This approach ensures that Kubota meets increasing complexities and challenges with more certainty and simplicity and empowers its customers like never before.
"What you need to know about Kubota is that we develop solutions with our customers in an innovation cycle that never ends," said Todd Stucke, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation, and senior vice president, Kubota North America.
"That all starts with observing and listening to our customers. From there, we design and build solutions to help our customers overcome their challenges. And we're never entirely done because we continue to iterate over time and continue the cycle, always listening, and always improving."
At the CES 2025 show, Kubota showcased a range of equipment offerings that deliver choice — across its residential, specialty agriculture and construction segments — to provide the right product, with the right technological capabilities, for every customer. Equipment on display included:
"At Kubota, we believe that truly listening to our customers drives innovation in every aspect of what we call the ‘Work Loop'," said Brett McMickell, chief technology officer of Kubota North America. "The Work Loop — an essential cycle of assessing, analyzing and acting — has always been fundamental to effective task management. With the integration of advanced sensors, AI-driven analysis, networking protocols, automation, and robotics, we are enhancing this cycle to be more seamless and efficient than ever before."
This application of the Innovation Cycle to the Work Loop is how Kubota meets the diverse needs of its customers. Two such customers working closely with Kubota in their pursuits to overcome challenges in both an agriculture and construction settings joined Kubota at the show:
"We will continue to learn from many of our customers across segments to iterate the next product and technology solution that will help them manage tomorrow's challenges and grow their businesses," McMickell added. "This is how Kubota works to make a better quality of life for individuals and society."
For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com/innovation.
This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.