From the 2025 National Farm Machinery Show, Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled the MX4900, its newest addition to the company's line of utility tractors.

The MX4900 was designed to be the workhorse expected of a utility tractor, but at a new price point in the MX series lineup. From transporting hay bales to grading a driveway, or performing general property maintenance, this powerhouse provides a solution that ranchers, farmers and municipalities have been waiting for.

"We're hitting a lot of ‘wish list' items with the introduction of the MX4900: not only is it the largest chassis with an HST that Kubota offers, but this model now includes a lower horsepower offering in both a ROPS and Cab machine, placing it at a more competitive price point for the customer seeking the capabilities of a machine this size," said Tyler Weyenberg, Kubota product manager, utility tractors. "Starting at an attractive $32,012.00 MSRP (power unit only), the MX4900 is making the dream of owning a cabbed Kubota utility tractor a feasible option for many smaller operation farmers and ranchers. Plus, with the turf tire option, it will make for an affordable utility tractor to round out turf and municipality fleets."

Powered By Durable, Reliable Kubota Engine

There are two types of transmissions available on the MX4900: a gear drive transmission that boasts a 50.3 hp turbocharged engine with eight-forward and eight-reverse speeds and an HST transmission model with a 51.8 hp turbocharged engine and three-range speed. Both models come equipped with a Kubota engine and Common-Rail System (CRS) with electronically controlled fuel injection. The Kubota diesel engine is designed to maximize performance and provide a comfortable operating experience, according to the company.

Added Comfort, Simplified Ergonomics

The MX4900 provides comfort features in both ROPS and cab models with simplified and ergonomically placed controls, making work easier regardless of the task at hand, according to Kubota. Some of the MX4900 comfort features include a spacious operator station, optional suspension air ride seat with optional armrests on the cab model and standard rubber floor mats as well as all-new optional dealer installed LED lighting kits. The cab model is heated and air-conditioned and comes with an optional rear defogger and rear wiper.

Performance-Matched Implements for Ultimate Versatility

The MX4900's optional LA1065A front loader is performance matched to the unit to allow them to work in perfect harmony, according to the company. With a high lift capacity, lift height and breakout force, the front loader provides the power needed for heavy-duty jobs and features simultaneous lift and dump capabilities of the loader and bucket to help improve productivity. In addition, the LA1065A front loader comes standard equipped with a two-lever quick coupler that allows for easy attachment and detachment of other optional front attachments like grapple buckets or bale spears to help reduce transition times between attachments, according to Kubuta.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

