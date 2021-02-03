The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently released a time-lapse video recounting the six-week emergency repair effort to re-open the Brent Spence Bridge.

The KYTC closed the bridge following a truck crash and fire on Nov. 11, 2020, that damaged its decking and steel beam supports.

The bridge re-opened on Dec. 22, 2020, one day ahead of the emergency project's scheduled completion date.

"We conquered a combination of factors that challenged our ability to complete this project on time, including a global health pandemic and winter weather, and still delivered on our promise to return a safe and sound bridge to the traveling public before the holidays," noted KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in a statement.

"Along with repairing the bridge, we also focused our attention on traffic management to maintain reliable connections for travelers," he said. "Ensuring safe roadways is a partnership between KYTC and the public, and I appreciate everyone's commitment and contribution to keeping our roads safe."

