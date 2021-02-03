Equipmentdown-arrow
VIDEO: KYTC Highlights Brent Spence Bridge Repair Effort

Wed February 03, 2021 - Midwest Edition #3
AASHTO/Kentucky Transportation Cabinet


The KYTC closed the Brent Spence Bridge following a truck crash and fire on Nov. 11, 2020, that damaged its decking and steel beam supports. (KYTC photo) KYTC Secretary Jim Gray announced Nov. 16 the awarding of a contract to Kokosing Construction Co. in Westerville, Ohio, to repair and reopen the span. (KYTC photo) The 57-year-old double-decker cantilevered bridge carries both Interstates 71 and 75 traffic between the two states. (KYTC photo) The U.S. Department of Transportation has authorized up to $12 million in emergency relief reimbursement funding for expenses related to the project. (KYTC video screen capture) Officials with the KYTC said the potassium hydroxide-fueled fire on the Brent Spence Bridge burned at temperatures up to 1,500 F, which, when extinguished and allowed to cool down, led to a scrutiny of the steel work at the accident site. (KYTC video screen capture) After inspecting the damage and performing advanced steel testing, engineers determined repairs to the span included replacement of a section of the upper concrete deck, plus steel beams known as stringers that support the deck weight. (KYTC video screen capture) The bridge re-opened on Dec. 22, 2020, one day ahead of the emergency project’s scheduled completion date. (KYTC video screen capture)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently released a time-lapse video recounting the six-week emergency repair effort to re-open the Brent Spence Bridge.

The KYTC closed the bridge following a truck crash and fire on Nov. 11, 2020, that damaged its decking and steel beam supports.

The bridge re-opened on Dec. 22, 2020, one day ahead of the emergency project's scheduled completion date.

"We conquered a combination of factors that challenged our ability to complete this project on time, including a global health pandemic and winter weather, and still delivered on our promise to return a safe and sound bridge to the traveling public before the holidays," noted KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in a statement.

"Along with repairing the bridge, we also focused our attention on traffic management to maintain reliable connections for travelers," he said. "Ensuring safe roadways is a partnership between KYTC and the public, and I appreciate everyone's commitment and contribution to keeping our roads safe."

