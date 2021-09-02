Rokbak Revealed: The New Name for Terex Trucks
Landscape Show Returns to Orlando for Big 2021 Show

Thu September 02, 2021 - Southeast Edition #18
CEG


After a year off, The Landscape Show 2021 was back at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., on Aug. 25 through 27.

The show is produced by the Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA), which is the nation's largest and oldest state nursery and landscape associations. This year's theme was "Together Again – 2021" and there was a tremendous energy surrounding the show after a year of absence.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

(L-R): Billy Burr, Justin McBride, Austin McCoy, Matt Brain, Kristian Mahrt, John Crawford and Darius Prentice, all of Briggs JCB, had a good selection of JCB machines that they were promoting, including the zero emissions JCB electric mini-excavator.
(L-R): Mike Manfredo, Bobcat of Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Fla; Kyle Hobbs, Bandit Industries; and Sean Swor, Bobcat of Treasure Coast, Ft. Pierce, Fla., work together at the Bandit exhibit.
Enjoying their time promoting Deere and Finn machines to the landscape industry were representatives of Dobbs Equipment (L-R) Augusto Sales, Mike Gulker, Dennielle Shays and Douglas Smith.
Vermeer Southeast had a continuous flow of traffic stopping by to talk about the Vermeer machines it had on display and the attachments it was showcasing.
Tucked nicely into the ALTA exhibit, Avant’s Phil Rice (L) and Martin Owen were busy promoting their popular 528 machine and their new Leguan tracked-remote control-self leveling manlifts.
Showcasing a variety of machines in the ALTA Equipment exhibit area (L-R) are James Canning, Jason Silvestri, Josh McDonald, Adrian D’Arts and David Willis.
Everglades Equipment Group merged the yellow Deere construction equipment with the green John Deere landscape equipment for a spectacular exhibit of both.
With two exhibit areas in the show, Ring Power Corporation had quite a contingency of representatives promoting their machines, including (L-R) Drew Cisel, Ryan Stallings, Jeremy Miles, Durham Young, Jon Bates and Cole Benn.
Morbark’s International Sales Manager George Perez (L) provides additional info and some quotes to show goers interested in the Morbark line of equipment.




