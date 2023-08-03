List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Lane Construction Continues to Improve Driver Safety in Florida With $102M Road Job Contract

    Thu August 03, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Lane Construction


    The $102 million design-build project serves more than 150,000 vehicles each day.
    The $102 million design-build project serves more than 150,000 vehicles each day.

    The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has been awarded a highway construction project by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to improve the safety and operations of the Interstate 4 (I-4) / State Road (S.R.) 535 (Apopka — Vineland Road) interchange in Orange County, Fla.

    The $102 million design-build project serves more than 150,000 vehicles each day. The interchange is a major access point to Walt Disney World, shopping, hotels and many other tourist destinations. The project will enhance driver safety through a more efficient roadway design that alleviates traffic weaving and includes updated signage. Maintaining access to Disney attractions and the numerous hotels that serve it is an important aspect of the project.

    Construction is scheduled to being in 2024.

    As part of Lane's commitment to sustainable infrastructure, this project's goal of improving safety and mobility will decrease the amount of time that vehicles currently sit in traffic. The project also presents opportunities to recycle asphalt pavement, concrete and steel. Reusing these project elements further helps to conserve resources and promote a better world.

    Last year, Lane won a $218 million contract for a nearby project along the I-4 corridor at Sand Lake Road. Currently under construction, this project will enhance safety and traffic operations, and provide added capacity to accommodate the increasing number of Greater Orlando residents and 120,000 annual visitors.

    For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.




    Today's top stories

    Cleveland's $3B Project Clean Lake Features Large-Scale Storage Tunnels

    VIDEO: Innovative Solutions for Advancing Use of 'Plastic' Roads

    Shirley Contracting, VDOT Engineer Route 7 Improvements

    Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Bans Fossil Fuels in Construction of New City Buildings

    Wacker Neuson Offers LTV4L Compact LED Light Tower Model

    Utility Expo's Tips to Stay Cool in Summer Heat

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Announces Regional Leadership Structure for Product Support Sales, Parts Teams

    Gov. Announces $380M in Grants for Minnesota Projects



     

    Read more about...

    FLORIDA Florida Department of Transportation Infrastructure Lane Construction Corporation Roadwork






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA