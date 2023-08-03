The $102 million design-build project serves more than 150,000 vehicles each day.

The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has been awarded a highway construction project by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to improve the safety and operations of the Interstate 4 (I-4) / State Road (S.R.) 535 (Apopka — Vineland Road) interchange in Orange County, Fla.

The $102 million design-build project serves more than 150,000 vehicles each day. The interchange is a major access point to Walt Disney World, shopping, hotels and many other tourist destinations. The project will enhance driver safety through a more efficient roadway design that alleviates traffic weaving and includes updated signage. Maintaining access to Disney attractions and the numerous hotels that serve it is an important aspect of the project.

Construction is scheduled to being in 2024.

As part of Lane's commitment to sustainable infrastructure, this project's goal of improving safety and mobility will decrease the amount of time that vehicles currently sit in traffic. The project also presents opportunities to recycle asphalt pavement, concrete and steel. Reusing these project elements further helps to conserve resources and promote a better world.

Last year, Lane won a $218 million contract for a nearby project along the I-4 corridor at Sand Lake Road. Currently under construction, this project will enhance safety and traffic operations, and provide added capacity to accommodate the increasing number of Greater Orlando residents and 120,000 annual visitors.

