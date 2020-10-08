Lane Construction to Build Florida's Poinciana Parkway

The project involves widening the expressway from two to four lanes for approximately 7 mi., construction of a 6,500-ft.-long bridge parallel to a bridge built in 2015, two toll gantries, two bridges over local roads, and more than 6,000 linear ft. (1,829 m) of noise wall.

The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group (formerly Salini Impregilo), has been awarded the Poinciana Parkway Phase 2 design-and-build contract in Osceola County, Fla.

The contract is valued at $93 million.

It will extend the Poinciana Parkway north to County Road 532 (Ronald Reagan Parkway) near the boundary between Osceola and Polk counties.

Work is expected to start in the spring and be completed in the summer of 2023.

The project is critically needed to ease traffic congestion and improve regional connections for Osceola drivers considering the county has the second highest growth rate in Florida.

The project adds to Lane's portfolio in Florida where it has multiple ongoing highway projects totaling more than $500 million, including the Wekiva Parkway (Section 8) that connects at the north end to another Lane project, the I-4 Ultimate.

Lane recently won a roadwork contract valued at $176 million in Texas and has ongoing roadwork projects around the U.S. including $1 billion worth of work in North Carolina and another $1.4 billion on the West Coast.

For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.